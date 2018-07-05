Baseball: The All-Delco teams

First Team
Jake Kelchner, Arch. Carroll Sr. P
Luke Zimmerman, Marple Newtown Sr. P
Nate Furman, Bonner & Prendergast So.IF
Isaiah Payton, Episcopal Academy Sr. IF
Anthony Viggiano, Strath Haven Sr. IF
Tyler Kehoe, Arch.Carroll Jr. OF
Mason Miller, Garnet Valley Sr. OF
Alden Mathes, Marple Newtown Jr. OF
Cole Chesnet, Arch. Carroll Sr. C
Dan Hopkins, Card. O’Hara Jr. C
Luke Cantwell, Marple Newtown Sr. C
Justin Meyer, Haverford School Sr. DH
Second Team
Liam Nihill, Card. O’Hara Jr. P
Will Wesolowski, Garnet Valley Sr. P
Noah Atsaves, Strath Haven Jr. P
Jack O’Reilly, Episcopal Academy Jr. IF
Cole Palis, Garnet Valley, Jr. IF
Kevin Merrone, Marple Newtown Sr. IF
Luke Mutz, Strath Haven Sr. IF
Chris Grill, Arch. Carroll Sr. OF
Isaiah Winikur, Haverford School Sr. OF
Caleb Mahalik, Penncrest Sr. OF
Will Park, Episcopal Academy Sr. C
Brady Mutz, Strath Haven Jr. C
John DeMucci, Bonner & Prendergast Jr. DH
Honorable Mention
Academy Park: Billy Martin.
Archbishop Carroll: Max Hitman, Sean Lawley, Pat Marley.
Bonner Prendergast: Matt Headley, Matt Shepherd.
Cardinal O’Hara: Jimmy Beaky, Luke Sprague.
Chester: Chris Gonzalez.
Chichester: Joe Renzi, Andrew Rodriguez.
Delco Christian: Clay Corcimiglia, Robert Lucas, Tyler Rosini.
Episcopal Academy: Cole Dumont.
Garnet Valley: Nick Wiesendanger, Domenic Picone.
Glen Mills: Jamil Brinson.
Haverford: Pat Linder.
Haverford School: Sean Clark, Zak Summy, Pat Toal.
Interboro: Tim Convery, Jared Dellipriscoli, Mike Ventura.
Marple Newtown: Tyler Bogan, Andrew Cantwell, Sean Donnell, Reilly Fillman, Steve Morrison, Sean Standen, Rob Weimer.
Penncrest: Matt Arbogast.
Penn Wood: Brian Parker.
Radnor: George Hoysgaard, Ben Karnavasm, Pat Lofton.
Ridley: Jack Liberio.
Springfield: Dave Bingaman.
Strath Haven: Justin Malley, Koll Peichell.
Sun Valley: Nick Wright.
Upper Darby: Chris Anderson.
