Mercury All-Area: Boys Track & Field Teams

First Team
100: Jamison Moccia, Boyertown
200: Jamison Moccia, Boyertown
400: Sean O’Neil, Phoenixville
800: Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts
1,600: Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts
3,200: Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts
110 hurdles: Ramir Wiggins, Norristown
300 hurdles: Chris Huber, Methacton
4×100: Perkiomen Valley (IsaSiah Domine, Azeez Adedokun, Anthony Bruno, Winston Osei-Bonsu)
4×400: Owen J. Roberts (Liam Conway, Kyle Malmstrom, Matthew Muthler, Zach Kardos)
4×800: Boyertown (Josh Endy, Cy Evans, Dominic DeRafelo, Justin Smyth)
High jump: Ian Lawrence, Hill School
Long jump: Jacob Howard, Pottstown
Triple jump: Jacob Howard, Pottstown
Pole vault: Alex Caballero, Pottstown
Shot put: Aidan Hayward, Owen J. Roberts
Discus: Pat Maloney, Methacton
Javelin: Seth Esterly, Boyertown
Second Team
100: DaQuan Morris, Hill School
200: Tyrese Reid, Upper Perkiomen
400: Bennett Booth-Genthe, Hill School
800: Bennett Booth-Genthe, Hill School
1,600: Kyle Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts
3,200: Jacob McKenna, Spring-Ford
110 hurdles: Alex Yablonski, Methacton
300 hurdles: Ryan Dao, Perkiomen Valley
4×100: Spring-Ford (Jarrell Brown, Grant Smith, D.J. Francis, Max Simpson)
4×400: Boyertown
4×800: Spring-Ford (Zach Smith, Milan Sharma, J.T. Clark, Calvin Thomas)
High jump: (Ethan Michaels, Boyertown)
Long jump: Tyrese Reid, Upper Perkiomen
Triple jump: Michael Ziegler, Pottsgrove
Pole vault: Damian Walsh, Hill School
Shot put: Justin Adams, Pottsgrove
Discus: Aidan Hayward, Owen J. Roberts
Javelin: Chalmers Stroup, Upper Perkiomen
Honorable Mention
Daniel Boone: Brandon Cody, Jason Cremi.
Hill School; Daniel Adeboboye, JoobYeob Kim
Methacton: Mike Clark
Owen J. Roberts: Linus Blatz
Perkiomen School: Jean Francoise Alphonse, John Dent, Sunmakin Orafidiya
Perkiomen Valley: Matteo Goettler, Jeremy Kohn, Sam Leinhauser, Cole Peterlin, Jason Wagner
Phoenixville: Isaac Gale, Christian Schaaf, Connor Wilchusky
Pope John Paul II: Christian Caiola
Pottsgrove: Simon Keen, Isaiah Taylor, Addison Wangia
Spring-Ford: Jacob Pajovich
Upper Merion: Frank Dalton
Upper Perkiomen: Hunter Flack, Evan Hanney, Cameron Junk
Coach of the Year
Tim Marcoe, Owen J. Roberts
Led Wildcats to team championship in Pioneer Athletic Conference meet. Roberts had four individual and one relay titlists — headed by Liam Conway’s repeat sweep of the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 plus running the anchor leg of OJR’s gold-medal 4×800 relay, and Aidan Hayward’s championship showing in the shot put. The ‘Cats added four silver medals and two bronze to their total of 128 points, outdistancing second-place Methacton (97 points) and third-place Perkiomen Valley (91).
