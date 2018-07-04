Mercury All-Area: Boys Track & Field Teams

First Team

100: Jamison Moccia, Boyertown

200: Jamison Moccia, Boyertown

400: Sean O’Neil, Phoenixville

800: Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts

1,600: Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts

3,200: Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts

110 hurdles: Ramir Wiggins, Norristown

300 hurdles: Chris Huber, Methacton

4×100: Perkiomen Valley (IsaSiah Domine, Azeez Adedokun, Anthony Bruno, Winston Osei-Bonsu)

4×400: Owen J. Roberts (Liam Conway, Kyle Malmstrom, Matthew Muthler, Zach Kardos)

4×800: Boyertown (Josh Endy, Cy Evans, Dominic DeRafelo, Justin Smyth)

High jump: Ian Lawrence, Hill School

Long jump: Jacob Howard, Pottstown

Triple jump: Jacob Howard, Pottstown

Pole vault: Alex Caballero, Pottstown

Shot put: Aidan Hayward, Owen J. Roberts

Discus: Pat Maloney, Methacton

Javelin: Seth Esterly, Boyertown

Second Team

100: DaQuan Morris, Hill School

200: Tyrese Reid, Upper Perkiomen

400: Bennett Booth-Genthe, Hill School

800: Bennett Booth-Genthe, Hill School

1,600: Kyle Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts

3,200: Jacob McKenna, Spring-Ford

110 hurdles: Alex Yablonski, Methacton

300 hurdles: Ryan Dao, Perkiomen Valley

4×100: Spring-Ford (Jarrell Brown, Grant Smith, D.J. Francis, Max Simpson)

4×400: Boyertown

4×800: Spring-Ford (Zach Smith, Milan Sharma, J.T. Clark, Calvin Thomas)

High jump: (Ethan Michaels, Boyertown)

Long jump: Tyrese Reid, Upper Perkiomen

Triple jump: Michael Ziegler, Pottsgrove

Pole vault: Damian Walsh, Hill School

Shot put: Justin Adams, Pottsgrove

Discus: Aidan Hayward, Owen J. Roberts

Javelin: Chalmers Stroup, Upper Perkiomen

Honorable Mention

Daniel Boone: Brandon Cody, Jason Cremi.

Hill School; Daniel Adeboboye, JoobYeob Kim

Methacton: Mike Clark

Owen J. Roberts: Linus Blatz

Perkiomen School: Jean Francoise Alphonse, John Dent, Sunmakin Orafidiya

Perkiomen Valley: Matteo Goettler, Jeremy Kohn, Sam Leinhauser, Cole Peterlin, Jason Wagner

Phoenixville: Isaac Gale, Christian Schaaf, Connor Wilchusky

Pope John Paul II: Christian Caiola

Pottsgrove: Simon Keen, Isaiah Taylor, Addison Wangia

Spring-Ford: Jacob Pajovich

Upper Merion: Frank Dalton

Upper Perkiomen: Hunter Flack, Evan Hanney, Cameron Junk

Coach of the Year

Tim Marcoe, Owen J. Roberts

Led Wildcats to team championship in Pioneer Athletic Conference meet. Roberts had four individual and one relay titlists — headed by Liam Conway’s repeat sweep of the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 plus running the anchor leg of OJR’s gold-medal 4×800 relay, and Aidan Hayward’s championship showing in the shot put. The ‘Cats added four silver medals and two bronze to their total of 128 points, outdistancing second-place Methacton (97 points) and third-place Perkiomen Valley (91).