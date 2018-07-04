DLN ALL-AREA: Girls’ Track and Field First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention

First team

Amy Willig, Jr., Great Valley

Came up big when it mattered most, improving on her fifth-place finish at Districts in the 800-meter run (2:15.14) with a sixth-place performances at States in a school record time of 2:13.49. A versatile athletic performer who competed successfully in a variety of events for the Patriots during the season – from the 200 meter dash to the 1,600 meter run, as well as the 300 intermediate hurdles.

Sammie Miller, jr, Coatesville

The Red Raiders had two relay squads that finished in the top two places at the PIAA Class AAA state championships, and Miller was part of both – the 4×400 that won the gold medal, and the 4×100 quartet that finished second at States. A versatile runner, she won the 800 meter run at the Ches-Mont Championships with a clocking of 2:19.55, which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

Jordyn Worthington, jr, Coatesville

Was an integral part of the Red Raiders’ 4×100 quartet that placed second at the PIAA Class AAA state championships and that was runnerup in the Northeast 4×100 at the Penn Relays. Also is a talented long jumper, finishing 18th in the event at States, fifth place at Districts and capturing the first-place prize at the Ches-Mont Championships.

Grace Lanouette, sr, Conestoga

A repeat selection on Daily Local News All-Area first team, Lanouette finished first in the 100 meter dash at Central League Championships with a clocking of 12.07, which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard. Also won the 200 meter dash at Central League Championships (25.44). Finished third at Districts in the 100 meter dash.

Alessia Mattera, sr, West Chester Rustin

A multi-talented thrower for the Golden Knights this spring, she finished first at the PIAA Class AAA District 1 meet in the discus (117-4), and won two other medals at Districts for shot put and javelin. She was a three-time medalist at the Ches-Mont Championships in the discus (first), javelin (second) and shot out (fourth). Finished 12th at States in the discus throw.

SECOND TEAM

Shannon Cody, senior, Bishop Shanahan

Renee Shultz, senior, Bishop Shanahan

Brooke Hutton, senior, Coatesville

Darby Morgan, junior, Coatesville

Patrisha Rokins, junior, Coatesville

Maya Tucker, freshman, Downingtown West

Meredith Krieger, junior, Kennett

Amy Margolin, senior, Unionville

Makayla Bucci, junior, Unionville

Lynsey McCarthy, sophomore, Unionville

Kara Schiek, Villa Maria Academy

Allyson Clarke, sophomore, West Chester East

Hanna Kelly, senior, West Chester East

Zhayria Washington, junior, West Chester Rustin

Ashley Muliawan, junior, West Chester Rustin

HONORABLE MENTION

Bishop Shanahan: Mary Boland, junior; Anna Ebersole, junior.

Coatesville: Alexa Johnson, junior.

Conestoga: Anna Twomey, junior; Katherine Billman, sophomore.

Downingtown East: Victoria Rudolph, junior; Miranda Lawrence, sophomore.

Downingtown West: Chloe Stanfield, sophomore; Morgan Alston, junior.

Great Valley: Mia Cheslock, senior.

Oxford: Miranda Nilan, sophomore.

Unionville: Hallie Weaver, senior; Mia Prantil, senior.

Villa Maria Academy: A’sja Abron, junior.

West Chester Henderson: Karis Demi, sophomore; Meredith Rickel, senior.

West Chester Rustin: Sofia Piccone, freshman; Jhaniyah Newton-Ridgeway, sophomore; Izzy Okcuoglu, sophomore.