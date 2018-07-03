Connect with us

Boys Tennis

Mercury All-Area: Boys Tennis teams

First Team

Singles

Griffin Adams, Daniel Boone
Graham Light, Phoenixville
Jaden Mayer, Upper Merion
Malchu Pascual, Spring-Ford
Harsha Santhanam, Methacton
Krishna Suraesh, Methacton
Adam Zhang, Methacton

Doubles

Nicholas DeLuca/Daniel Soh, Phoenixville
Max Markowitz/Krishna Pillutla, Methacton
Nicholas Moore/Ben D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford
Amal Tyagi/Nathaniel Posner, Spring-Ford
Aaron Zhang/Saket Gokhole, Methacton

Second Team

Singles

Cole Reinert, Daniel Boone
Brandon Sawicki, Owen J. Roberts
Nolan Schweitzer, Spring-Ford
Timir Solanski, Hill School
Matt Wasserman, Hill School
Jason Watts, Pottsgrove

Doubles

Colin Curatolo/Connor Brickman, Spring-Ford
Luke Morris/Joseph Vaile, Phoenixville
Eric Nascari/James Peterson, Phoenixville
Eli Smith/Jeremy Wang, Methacton

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Joe Corcoran.
Hill School: Saisiddarth Domala, Russell Marinari.
Norristown: Chris Garcia.
Owen J. Roberts: Nico DiStefano, Jason Sawicki
Perkiomen School: Eldar Khismatullin, William Wooley, Any You.
Phoenixville: Anthony DeLuca, Andrew Holmberg, Josh Starczewski.
Pope John Paul II: J.T. Collins, Colin Flanegin, Tommy Rutkowski.
Spring-Ford: Sidd Chavan, Chris Lambert.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Jill Walker, Methacton
John Brennan, Spring-Ford

Their teams were even at the top of the Pioneer Athletic Conference standings. They also had their entire lineups (three singles, four doubles) accorded All-PAC honors, with their first singles players — Graham Light for Phoenixville, Malchu Pascual — sharing first-team first singles honors.

