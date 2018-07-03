Mercury All-Area: Boys Tennis teams

First Team

Singles

Griffin Adams, Daniel Boone

Graham Light, Phoenixville

Jaden Mayer, Upper Merion

Malchu Pascual, Spring-Ford

Harsha Santhanam, Methacton

Krishna Suraesh, Methacton

Adam Zhang, Methacton

Doubles

Nicholas DeLuca/Daniel Soh, Phoenixville

Max Markowitz/Krishna Pillutla, Methacton

Nicholas Moore/Ben D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford

Amal Tyagi/Nathaniel Posner, Spring-Ford

Aaron Zhang/Saket Gokhole, Methacton

Second Team

Singles

Cole Reinert, Daniel Boone

Brandon Sawicki, Owen J. Roberts

Nolan Schweitzer, Spring-Ford

Timir Solanski, Hill School

Matt Wasserman, Hill School

Jason Watts, Pottsgrove

Doubles

Colin Curatolo/Connor Brickman, Spring-Ford

Luke Morris/Joseph Vaile, Phoenixville

Eric Nascari/James Peterson, Phoenixville

Eli Smith/Jeremy Wang, Methacton

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Joe Corcoran.

Hill School: Saisiddarth Domala, Russell Marinari.

Norristown: Chris Garcia.

Owen J. Roberts: Nico DiStefano, Jason Sawicki

Perkiomen School: Eldar Khismatullin, William Wooley, Any You.

Phoenixville: Anthony DeLuca, Andrew Holmberg, Josh Starczewski.

Pope John Paul II: J.T. Collins, Colin Flanegin, Tommy Rutkowski.

Spring-Ford: Sidd Chavan, Chris Lambert.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Jill Walker, Methacton

John Brennan, Spring-Ford

Their teams were even at the top of the Pioneer Athletic Conference standings. They also had their entire lineups (three singles, four doubles) accorded All-PAC honors, with their first singles players — Graham Light for Phoenixville, Malchu Pascual — sharing first-team first singles honors.