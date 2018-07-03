First Team
Singles
Griffin Adams, Daniel Boone
Graham Light, Phoenixville
Jaden Mayer, Upper Merion
Malchu Pascual, Spring-Ford
Harsha Santhanam, Methacton
Krishna Suraesh, Methacton
Adam Zhang, Methacton
Doubles
Nicholas DeLuca/Daniel Soh, Phoenixville
Max Markowitz/Krishna Pillutla, Methacton
Nicholas Moore/Ben D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford
Amal Tyagi/Nathaniel Posner, Spring-Ford
Aaron Zhang/Saket Gokhole, Methacton
Second Team
Singles
Cole Reinert, Daniel Boone
Brandon Sawicki, Owen J. Roberts
Nolan Schweitzer, Spring-Ford
Timir Solanski, Hill School
Matt Wasserman, Hill School
Jason Watts, Pottsgrove
Doubles
Colin Curatolo/Connor Brickman, Spring-Ford
Luke Morris/Joseph Vaile, Phoenixville
Eric Nascari/James Peterson, Phoenixville
Eli Smith/Jeremy Wang, Methacton
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Joe Corcoran.
Hill School: Saisiddarth Domala, Russell Marinari.
Norristown: Chris Garcia.
Owen J. Roberts: Nico DiStefano, Jason Sawicki
Perkiomen School: Eldar Khismatullin, William Wooley, Any You.
Phoenixville: Anthony DeLuca, Andrew Holmberg, Josh Starczewski.
Pope John Paul II: J.T. Collins, Colin Flanegin, Tommy Rutkowski.
Spring-Ford: Sidd Chavan, Chris Lambert.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Jill Walker, Methacton
John Brennan, Spring-Ford
Their teams were even at the top of the Pioneer Athletic Conference standings. They also had their entire lineups (three singles, four doubles) accorded All-PAC honors, with their first singles players — Graham Light for Phoenixville, Malchu Pascual — sharing first-team first singles honors.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Tennis/ 1 hour ago
Mercury All-Area: Boys Tennis teams
First Team Singles Griffin Adams, Daniel Boone Graham Light, Phoenixville Jaden Mayer, Upper Merion...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 1 hour ago
DLN ALL-AREA: For Shanahan’s Peter Uhlman, state title was quite a ride
When Bishop Shanahan boys’ track coach Peter Uhlman, the 2018 Daily Local News Track...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Rick Zink finishes his career with flair
For Bishop Shanahan senior runner Rick Zink, the 2018 Daily Local News Boys Track...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Upper Perk’s Taylor Lindsay embraced the spotlight during standout career
It’s no wonder why Taylor Lindsay loves going to concerts. The recent Upper Perkiomen...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: 2018 Softball Teams released
First Team C: Morgan Lindsay, Upper Perkiomen, So. 1B: Alyssa Sullivan, Upper Perkiomen, Sr....
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Track & Field First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Charley Dever, senior, West Chester Rustin Finished second in the PIAA Class...
-
Winter Sports/ 12 hours ago
Academy of Notre Dame announces new basketball head coach
Villanova >> The Academy of Notre Dame de Namur has announced the appointment of...
-
Spring Sports/ 23 hours ago
Girls Track & Field: The All-Delco teams
First Team Name, School Yr. Siani Barnes, Upper Darby So. Riley Beebe, Garnet Valley...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 23 hours ago
All-Delco Girls Track & Field: Junior throwers Beebe, Brown part of class
In addition to Athlete of the Year Grace Forbes of Strath Haven, the All-Delco...
-
Spring Sports/ 23 hours ago
All-Delco Girls Track & Field: Forbes stands out for red hair, golden performances
NETHER PROVIDENCE >> Grace Forbes is easy to spot, whether it’s on the track...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 day ago
Mercury All-Area: Phoenixville’s Kevin Cushing closes out career with dominant senior season
Kevin Cushing can still recall his first varsity appearance on the mound at Phoenixville....
-
Spring Sports/ 1 day ago
Mercury All-Area: 2018 Baseball Teams released
First Team Position Name School Pitchers Zack Griffin Methacton Josh Dubost Methacton ...