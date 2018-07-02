Connect with us

Mercury All-Area: 2018 Baseball Teams released

First Team

Position Name School
Pitchers Zack Griffin Methacton
  Josh Dubost Methacton
  Kevin Cushing Phoenixville
  Tyler Strechay
Perkiomen Valley
Catcher Brandon Ernst Spring-Ford
Designated Hitter Mike Hohlfeld Boyertown
Infield Brock Helverson
Perkiomen Valley
  Conor Smith Methacton
  Demetrio Rodriguez Methacton
  Luke LeBeau Phoenixville
Outfield Mitchell Peers Boyertown
  Austyn Levengood Boyertown
  Michael Hutchinson Upper Merion

Second Team

Position Name School
Pitchers Trey Livingstone
Upper Perkiomen
  Grant Calvarese Spring-Ford
  Jake Skrocki Spring-Ford
  Logan Mabry
Pope John Paul II
Catcher Nick Opalkowski Phoenixville
Designated Hitter Kyle Bohannon
Perkiomen Valley
Infield Joe Gorla
Perkiomen Valley
  Alex Stump Pottsgrove
  Connor Cleaver Daniel Boone
  Andrew Huang Spring-Ford
Outfield Bailey Delp Pottsgrove
  Chase Simmons Spring-Ford
  Ben Wilchacky Spring-Ford

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Noah Kurtz, Mike Martin, Quinn Mason.

Daniel Boone: Carson Zuber, Jeb Kurtz, Brett Goodrich, Matt Henderson.

Hill School: Luke Allain, Michael Eze, Austin Keil, Brennan Keil, Danny Monzo.

Methacton: Ben Christian, Perry Corda, Kevin Trafford.

Norristown: Dom Proietto.

Owen J. Roberts: Andy Blum, Dawson Stuart, Dan Stofko, Frankie Guinan.

Perkiomen School: Jayden Kemp, Chris Pow, David Smith.

Perkiomen Valley: Mike Gama, AJ Hansen, Zach Hollenbach

Phoenixville: Quinn Danna, Devon Goryl, Trip Shoemaker.

Pope John Paul II: AJ Stento, Mike Kelly, Matt Pinone, Colt Narciso.

Pottsgrove: Zane Alderfer, Kyle Fehnel.

Pottstown: Jacob Eagle, Timmy Dobbs, Owen Morton.

Spring-Ford: Cooper Webb, Mark McNelly, Patrick Jucker.

Upper Merion: Jonathan Eyer, Marc Clayton, Anthony Swenda.

Upper Perkiomen: Justin Wornham, Ryan Rossiter, David Kilroy.

Coach of the Year

Todd Moyer, Boyertown

Guided Bears back to the PAC Championship and to the doorstep of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. As a team, Boyertown put together a .299 batting-average and averaged over seven runs scored per game.

