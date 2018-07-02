Mercury All-Area: 2018 Baseball Teams released

First Team

Position Name School Pitchers Zack Griffin Methacton Josh Dubost Methacton Kevin Cushing Phoenixville Tyler Strechay Perkiomen Valley Catcher Brandon Ernst Spring-Ford Designated Hitter Mike Hohlfeld Boyertown Infield Brock Helverson Perkiomen Valley Conor Smith Methacton Demetrio Rodriguez Methacton Luke LeBeau Phoenixville Outfield Mitchell Peers Boyertown Austyn Levengood Boyertown Michael Hutchinson Upper Merion

Second Team

Position Name School Pitchers Trey Livingstone Upper Perkiomen Grant Calvarese Spring-Ford Jake Skrocki Spring-Ford Logan Mabry Pope John Paul II Catcher Nick Opalkowski Phoenixville Designated Hitter Kyle Bohannon Perkiomen Valley Infield Joe Gorla Perkiomen Valley Alex Stump Pottsgrove Connor Cleaver Daniel Boone Andrew Huang Spring-Ford Outfield Bailey Delp Pottsgrove Chase Simmons Spring-Ford Ben Wilchacky Spring-Ford

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Noah Kurtz, Mike Martin, Quinn Mason.

Daniel Boone: Carson Zuber, Jeb Kurtz, Brett Goodrich, Matt Henderson.

Hill School: Luke Allain, Michael Eze, Austin Keil, Brennan Keil, Danny Monzo.

Methacton: Ben Christian, Perry Corda, Kevin Trafford.

Norristown: Dom Proietto.

Owen J. Roberts: Andy Blum, Dawson Stuart, Dan Stofko, Frankie Guinan.

Perkiomen School: Jayden Kemp, Chris Pow, David Smith.

Perkiomen Valley: Mike Gama, AJ Hansen, Zach Hollenbach

Phoenixville: Quinn Danna, Devon Goryl, Trip Shoemaker.

Pope John Paul II: AJ Stento, Mike Kelly, Matt Pinone, Colt Narciso.

Pottsgrove: Zane Alderfer, Kyle Fehnel.

Pottstown: Jacob Eagle, Timmy Dobbs, Owen Morton.

Spring-Ford: Cooper Webb, Mark McNelly, Patrick Jucker.

Upper Merion: Jonathan Eyer, Marc Clayton, Anthony Swenda.

Upper Perkiomen: Justin Wornham, Ryan Rossiter, David Kilroy.

Coach of the Year

Todd Moyer, Boyertown

Guided Bears back to the PAC Championship and to the doorstep of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. As a team, Boyertown put together a .299 batting-average and averaged over seven runs scored per game.