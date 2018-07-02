Mercury All-Area: 2018 Baseball Teams released

First Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|Pitchers
|Zack Griffin
|Methacton
|Josh Dubost
|Methacton
|Kevin Cushing
|Phoenixville
|Tyler Strechay
|
Perkiomen Valley
|Catcher
|Brandon Ernst
|Spring-Ford
|Designated Hitter
|Mike Hohlfeld
|Boyertown
|Infield
|Brock Helverson
|
Perkiomen Valley
|Conor Smith
|Methacton
|Demetrio Rodriguez
|Methacton
|Luke LeBeau
|Phoenixville
|Outfield
|Mitchell Peers
|Boyertown
|Austyn Levengood
|Boyertown
|Michael Hutchinson
|Upper Merion
Second Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|Pitchers
|Trey Livingstone
|
Upper Perkiomen
|Grant Calvarese
|Spring-Ford
|Jake Skrocki
|Spring-Ford
|Logan Mabry
|
Pope John Paul II
|Catcher
|Nick Opalkowski
|Phoenixville
|Designated Hitter
|Kyle Bohannon
|
Perkiomen Valley
|Infield
|Joe Gorla
|
Perkiomen Valley
|Alex Stump
|Pottsgrove
|Connor Cleaver
|Daniel Boone
|Andrew Huang
|Spring-Ford
|Outfield
|Bailey Delp
|Pottsgrove
|Chase Simmons
|Spring-Ford
|Ben Wilchacky
|Spring-Ford
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Noah Kurtz, Mike Martin, Quinn Mason.
Daniel Boone: Carson Zuber, Jeb Kurtz, Brett Goodrich, Matt Henderson.
Hill School: Luke Allain, Michael Eze, Austin Keil, Brennan Keil, Danny Monzo.
Methacton: Ben Christian, Perry Corda, Kevin Trafford.
Norristown: Dom Proietto.
Owen J. Roberts: Andy Blum, Dawson Stuart, Dan Stofko, Frankie Guinan.
Perkiomen School: Jayden Kemp, Chris Pow, David Smith.
Perkiomen Valley: Mike Gama, AJ Hansen, Zach Hollenbach
Phoenixville: Quinn Danna, Devon Goryl, Trip Shoemaker.
Pope John Paul II: AJ Stento, Mike Kelly, Matt Pinone, Colt Narciso.
Pottsgrove: Zane Alderfer, Kyle Fehnel.
Pottstown: Jacob Eagle, Timmy Dobbs, Owen Morton.
Spring-Ford: Cooper Webb, Mark McNelly, Patrick Jucker.
Upper Merion: Jonathan Eyer, Marc Clayton, Anthony Swenda.
Upper Perkiomen: Justin Wornham, Ryan Rossiter, David Kilroy.
Coach of the Year
Todd Moyer, Boyertown
Guided Bears back to the PAC Championship and to the doorstep of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. As a team, Boyertown put together a .299 batting-average and averaged over seven runs scored per game.
