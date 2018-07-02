Golden sticks: Presenting 2018 All-Main Line girls lacrosse teams

The Main Line high school girls’ lacrosse scene this spring included two teams that went all the way, PIAA 2A state champion Villa Maria Academy (23-2) and PAISAA state tournament champion Agnes Irwin.

In the Inter-Ac, Agnes Irwin (19-6 overall) and Episcopal Academy (18-7 overall) tied for the title and Academy of Notre Dame (13-9 overall) had a solid campaign.

Defending PIAA 3A state champion Archbishop Carroll (18-3) made a strong title defense, advancing to the state quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Unionville. The Patriots also won their 18th consecutive Catholic League title.

In the Central League, Harriton (12-5 overall, 9-2 CL) tied for second place in the circuit with Radnor. Conestoga (12-8 overall, 7-4 CL) also had a strong season.

The All-Main Line high school girls’ lacrosse teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2018 All-Main Line high school girls’ lacrosse teams:

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Gillespie, Academy of Notre Dame – Junior attack, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection and a Brine USL Athlete of the Week, scored 54 goals, dished out 14 assists and caused 27 turnovers.

Kelly Coyle, Academy of Notre Dame – Senior attack, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, scored 42 goals and dished out 33 assists, finishing her Irish career with 125 goals and 108 assists. An all-around threat, she also collected more than 100 ground balls in her career.

Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin – Senior midfielder, a US Lacrosse All-American and Academic All-American selection, was Owls’ MVP, scoring 41 goals, dishing out 17 assists, winning 76 draw controls, causing 21 turnovers and collecting 41 ground balls. A first team All-Inter-Ac pick, she will play for Princeton University.

Emily Wills, Agnes Irwin – Junior attack, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, was a sharpshooter for the PAISAA champions, scoring 58 goals with a .610 shooting percentage. Also dished out 10 assists and caused 11 turnovers. Loyola commit was a first team All-Inter-Ac pick and was selected to Philly Under Armour underclassmen team.

Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin – Sophomore midfielder, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, was a potent all-around player for the PAISAA champions, scoring 46 goals, disheing out 16 assists, collecting 42 ground balls and winning 49 draw controls. Princeton commit was a first team All-Inter-Ac pick and was selected to Philly Under Armour underclassmen team.

Sydney Wolfington, Agnes Irwin – Senior attack, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, tallied 43 goals, dished out 18 assists and collected 20 ground balls. Recipient of the Inter-Ac Athletic Directors Award, Wolfington will play lacrosse at Penn State University.

Kaitlyn Detweiler, Archbishop Carroll – Senior midfielder, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, scored 62 goals, dished out 30 assists and won 43 draw controls. A first team All-Catholic League selection, she will play lacrosse for Loyola University.

Rachel Matey, Archbishop Carroll – Senior defender, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, was voted the Most Valuable Player in the Catholic League. She won 62 draw controls, and was a tough defender, tallying 22 caused turnovers/interceptions. A versatile performer, she will play lacrosse for James Madison University.

Marissa McGarrey, Baldwin School – Senior midfielder and captain, the Polar Bears’ MVP, was a first team All-Inter-Ac selection for the third year in a row and received the Inter-Ac Athletic Director’s Award. Scored 65 goals, won 85 draw controls, collected 31 ground balls and caused 19 turnovers.

Amelia Kienzle, Conestoga – Senior midfielder, a US Lacrosse All-American, was Pioneers’ Most Valuable Player, scoring 44 goals, dishing out 25 assists, winning 74 draw controls, collecting 34 ground balls and causing 16 turnovers. A first team All-Central League pick, she will play lacrosse for University of Delaware.

Emma McGillis, Conestoga – Senior defender and captain, a first team All-Central League selection, was the MVP of the Pioneers’ strong defense, collecting 32 ground balls and causing 18 turnovers. Will play lacrosse for Lehigh University.

Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy – Junior attack, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, was the Inter-Ac’s Most Valuable Player, and broke EA’s single-season draw control record with 212. Penn State commit also scored 58 goals and dished out 23 assists, and now has more than 100 career goals and 300 career draw controls.

Katie Crager, Episcopal Academy – Senior attack and captain, a US Lacrosse All-American selection for the second time, was first team All-Inter-Ac for the third time and the Churchwomen’s MVP. Georgetown-bound senior broke EA’s single season goal record, scoring 81 goals, and won 77 draw controls. Finished with more than 200 career goals and 300 career points.

Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy – Sophomore midfielder, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, was a potent all-around force, scoring 22 goals, winning 48 draw controls, collecting 22 ground balls and causing 14 turnovers. University of Virginia commit was a first team All-Inter-Ac selection.

Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy – Senior attack, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, was EA’s leader in points and assists, scoring 48 goals and dishing out 48 assists. Headed to Lafayette College.

Devon McClain, Harriton – Senior goalie and captain, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, had a sparkling 0.52 goals-against average and more than 100 saves (finishing with more than 500 for her career). Was Harriton’s Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive year; and US Lacrosse Academic All-American for the second year in a row. Was first team All-Central League goalie and PASLA’s Co-Student Athlete of the Year.

Molly McDonough, Harriton – Speedy senior midfielder, a first team All-Central League selection, led the Rams with 67 draw controls and scored 40 goals. An all-around performer who also collected 43 ground balls and caused 27 turnovers.

Nora Janzer, Haverford High – Senior midfielder and captain, a first team All-Central League selection, was the Fords’ MVP, tallying 38 goals, 14 assists, 46 draw controls and 44 ground balls. Was selected Spring Scholar Athlete for the Delaware County Chapter of the Pa. Hall of Fame. Will play lacrosse for Gettysburg College.

Arianna Lavelle, Merion Mercy Academy – Senior midfielder/attack was a potent all-around performer for the Golden Bears, scoring 63 goals in 19 games, dishing out 18 assists and collecting 55 ground balls. An AACA all-star, she will be playing lacrosse for Fairfield University.

Ellie Mueller, Radnor – Sophomore attack, a US Lacrosse All-American selection, scored 70 goals and dished out 19 assists. A first team All-Central League selection, she also won 119 draw controls and collected 36 ground balls. Winner of the Sally Wilson Most Outstanding Player Award and has verbally committed to the admissions process at Princeton.

Cate Cox, Radnor – Junior attack and co-captain, a US Lacrosse All-American and Academic All-American selection, scored 51 goals and dished out 57 assists. A first team All-Central League pick, the Lehigh University commit also collected 23 ground balls.

Ashleigh Gundy, Shipley – Senior midfielder, who was the Friends’ Schools League MVP as a junior, was once again a first team All-FSL selection, leading the Gators with 41 goals, 12 assists and 58 draw controls. Also caused 18 turnovers, and will play lacrosse at Cornell University.

Abby Walheim, Villa Maria Academy – Junior midfielder was an all-around performer for the PIAA 2A state champions, winning 141 draw controls, scoring 29 goals, dishing out 33 assists and causing 31 turnovers. Was AACA first team selection.

Erin Finley, Villa Maria Academy – Senior midfielder and captain of the PIAA 2A state champions scored 50 goals, dished out 29 assists and won 74 draw controls. Was AACA first team selection.

Maddie Medve, Villa Maria Academy – Senior goalie was a rock in the cage for the PIAA 2A state champions, recording 191 saves for the 2018 campaign and receiving All-AACA first team honors.

SECOND TEAM

Academy of Notre Dame – Claire Gola, junior midfielder; Maggie O’Brien, junior midfielder; Belle McHugh, junior defender.

Agnes Irwin – Alex Hark, senior attack; Emma Macaione, senior defender; Kacy Hogarth, sophomore midfielder.

Archbishop Carroll – Amber Germer, junior midfielder; Alex Almonte, junior attack.

Baldwin School – Myla Barnett, senior midfielder; Sean Tuckman, junior midfielder.

Conestoga – Cameron Evitts, sophomore midfielder; Sydney Sloan, junior midfielder.

Episcopal Academy – Ally Marino, senior attack; Lauren Rodio, senior defender.

Friends’ Central – Benna Berger, junior attack; Brynne Menen, sophomore attack.

Harriton – Allison Schwab, junior attack; Katelin Williams, junior attack.

Haverford High – Carly Gannon, junior; Morgan Pasquerello, senior midfielder; Mia Ciancio, sophomore midfielder.

Lower Merion – Ashley Roberts, senior midfielder.

Merion Mercy Academy – Marcella Nostrant, senior defender; Emily Hauck, sophomore midfielder.

Radnor – Ellie Rinehart, freshman defender; Molly May, sophomore attack.

Sacred Heart – Hannah Seifried, senior midfielder; Danielle Santora, junior midfielder.

Shipley – Grace Donnelly, junior goalie; Kate Scutt, junior attack; Elizabeth Talluto, junior midfielder.

Villa Maria Academy – Hannah Young, sophomore attack; Kristy Kucia, junior defender; Lizzy Walheim, senior midfielder.

HONORABLE MENTION

Academy of Notre Dame – Jackie Lanzalotto, senior goalie; Sarah Jane Quigley, senior defender.

Agnes Irwin –Julianne Carey, sophomore midfielder/attack; Camilla Gowen, junior goalie.

Baldwin School – Olivia Tornetta, junior goalie; Lila Tuckman, junior defender.

Conestoga – Nia Scott, junior attack; Rachel Clark, freshman attack.

Episcopal Academy – Olivia Tuma, senior midfielder; Phoebe Christos, senior defender; Ali McHugh, sophomore midfielder.

Friends’ Central – Thea Volpp, sophomore attack/midfielder; Jessica Horenstein, junior midfielder; Heather Adelsberg, junior goalie.

Harriton – Lucy Dwyer, sophomore midfielder; Emily Stewart, junior midfielder; Maddie Henderson, sophomore defender.

Haverford High –Willa Hetznecker, sophomore attack; Lauren Johns, sophomore goalie; Paige Corcoran, sophomore defender; Reilly Morgan, senior attack.

Lower Merion – Izzy Meline, senior defender; Melissa Gingold, junior midfielder/attack; Teresa Cato, sophomore midfielder.

Merion Mercy Academy – Quinn Guilday, senior midfielder; Alex Lavelle, sophomore midfielder/defender; Margo Carlin, junior midfielder/attack; Annie Dombrowski, senior midfielder.

Radnor – Carleigh Goldstein, senior midfielder; Phoebe Proctor, sophomore goalie; Catherine Belveal, senior midfielder; Melissa Massimino, sophomore defender; Julia Rigolizzo, sophomore midfielder.

Shipley – Katie Bergen, freshman midfielder.

Villa Maria Academy – Adele Iacobucci, junior midfielder; Margie Carden, freshman attack; Bridget Finley, sophomore attack.