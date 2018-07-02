Connect with us

Spring Sports

Girls Track & Field: The All-Delco teams

First Team

Name, School Yr.

Siani Barnes, Upper Darby So.

Riley Beebe, Garnet Valley Jr.

Jordan Brown, Strath Haven Jr.

Kyra Carroll, Penn Wood Sr.

Grace Forbes, Strath Haven Jr.

Brianna Foster Ridley Fr.

Tara Higgins, Penncrest Sr.

Dana Hubbell. Strath Haven Jr.

Cecilia Katcavage, Haverford High Sr.

Tatiyana Laylor, Penn Wood Sr.

Meghan Lynch, Ridley Jr.

Elizabeth Mancini, Cardinal O’Hara Sr.

Elicia Moore, Penn Wood Jr.

Hannah Oropollo, Bonner & Prendergast Sr.

Jessica Schneider, Notre Dame Jr.

Keara Seasholtz, Radnor So.

4 x 100: Upper Darby

4 x 400: Penn Wood

4 x 800: Strath Haven

Second Team

Name, School Yr.

Taylor Barkdoll, Strath Haven Sr.

Hannah Bierling, Bonner & Prendergast Jr.

Symphonie Blalock, Springfield Sr.

Olivia Boyce, Haverford High So.

Jiya Clayton, Chester Fr.

Maggie Forbes, Strath Haven Fr.

Isabella Ha, Garnet Valley Jr.

Fanta Konde, Penn Wood Sr.

Abby Loiselle, Strath Haven Jr.

Christine Mancini, Cardinal O’Hara Jr.

Jerenita Sokan, Upper Darby Sr.

Mayowa Sononuga, Strath Haven Sr.

Maura Tease, Garnet Valley Sr.

Shaniyh Toodles, Penn Wood So.

Olivia Thomas Upper Darby Jr.

Kayla Thorpe, Upper Darby So.

4 x 100: Strath Haven

4 x 400: Strath Haven

4 x 800: Penn Wood

Honorable Mention

Archbishop Carroll: Jada Nembhard.

Agnes Irwin: Sanaiya Watts.

Bonner & Prendergast: Jenna Rastatter.

Cardinal O’Hara: Rachel Bonfini, Jesikah Boykin, Katie Till.

Chichester: Zakirah Edwards.

Delco Christian: Janae Jones, Abigail Simbiri, Shekinah Yanes.

Episcopal Academy: Molly Giles, Caitlin Jorgensen, Jillian Rotman, Kristen Weil.

Garnet Valley: Catharine Mooney, Kathryn Wright, Grace Zamrowski.

Haverford High: Brit Riegler.

Notre Dame: Allesandra Ciampi, Tina D’Anjolell.

Penn Wood: Kianna Elam.

Radnor: Zoe Metzger.

Ridley: Rylie Butler.

Sacred Heart: Kayleigh Doyle, Emma Seifried.

Springfield: Jordyn Chisholm, Emma Sulpizio.

Strath Haven: Tess Bailey, Ava Crawford, Olivia Malley, Nicole Raimo.

Sun Valley: Haweh Kwaidah.

Upper Darby: Micah Cross-Jones, Gazmine Fralin, Ciara Hairston, Denique Smith, Dominique Timmons.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports