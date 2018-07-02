Episcopal Academy alum Maddi Moore is named EA’s new water polo coach

The Episcopal Academy has announced that Maddi Moore will serve as the new varsity girls’ water coach head coach.
Moore was a standout water polo player at Episcopal and the first female to sign a National Letter of Intent to play Division I water polo when she was a student-athlete at Episcopal Academy.
She co-captained the EA team her senior year and also received first team All-Main Line and first team All-League honors her junior and senior years. Moore was MVP of the Eastern Prep Water Polo Tournament her junior year. Moore launched her college-playing career at Arizona State University and graduated from Villanova University, where she co-captained the team her senior year.
“We are thrilled to have Maddi move into the role of head coach for our girls’ water polo team,” said EA Director of Athletics Gina Buggy. “Maddi’s involvement with EA water polo dates back to her playing days as an EA student-athlete. Her experience as an assistant varsity coach and as the head coach of our JV Boys’ water polo program over the last few years was the perfect training ground for her to move into this position.”
Moore said, “I am honored and excited to be named the head coach of the girls water polo team and to give back to a program that has given me so much. I look forward to working on continuing the program’s success and promoting the sport of water polo at Episcopal.”
The Episcopal Academy varsity girls’ water polo team ended the 2017-2018 regular season with a 4-3 record and a second place finish at the Eastern Prep Championships.
