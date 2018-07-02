DLN ALL-AREA: Softball First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

First team

P — Natalie Beebe, So, Downingtown West

Beebe’s performance in the circle was a big reason for the Whippets’ resurgence this season. She went 12-3 in 15 starts, with an ERA 2.66. Beebe struck out 115 hitters, while walking just 33 in 120.2 innings of work.

P — Rachel Butler, Sr., Avon Grove

Once Butler settled into a groove, she was one of the top hurlers in District 1, finishing the season with a record of 12-4. Butler struck out 111, with an ERA of 2.53.

C — Caitlin Coker, Jr., Downingtown West

One of the top defensive catchers in the state, the Boston University commit hit .457 out of the lead off slot, with a team-high 33 runs scored. Coker notched 32 hits, 16 of which were for extra bases, and knocked in 20.

1B — Katie Mayock, Sr., Conestoga

Mayock led the Pioneers in both average (.480) and RBI (29). A first team All-Central League selection, Mayock also had a team-high 32 runs scored, while knocking 14 extra base hits, including four home runs.

2B — Olivia Kunitsky, Jr, Avon Grove

Great with the leather, Kunitsky posted a near spotless fielding percentage of .976, and with the bat in her hand, hit .492 with 10 doubles four homers and 30 runs batted in.

SS — Casey Collins, Sr., Henderson

Collins was the consummate lead-off hitter for the Warriors, batting a team-high .538. She led the team 42 hits in 24 games, and scored 32 runs.

3B — Amanda Gomez, Sr, West Chester East

Gomez was a key cog in the Vikings’ line-up, batting .542 on the season. Gomez led the team in hits (39) and RBI (30), while also scoring 26 runs.

OF — Kayla Bock, Sr. Coatesville

Bock was the top hitter on arguably the league’s top hitting team. The Red Raiders’ slugger hit .535 and slugged 1.093. Bock had 18 extra base hits, including nine home runs, and drove in 30 Coatesville runs.

OF — Analise Griffiths, Sr., Unionville

Griffiths, one of the top defensive centerfielders around, had a monster year at the plate, hitting .645 on the season. Griffiths notched 49 hits in 21 games, including 15 for extra bases. She knocked in 19 runs while scoring 35.

OF — Paige Olson, Sr., West Chester East

Though injuries limited Olson to just 14 games, when she was in the line-up, she delivered. Olson hit a team-high .583, averaging two hits a game for a total of 28. Exactly half of those hits went for extra bases.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher — Jess Gomez, West Chester East

Catcher — Amanda Heins, Great Valley

First Base — Payton Landis, Coaatesville

Second Base — Kelsey McLaughlin, West Chester East

Shortstop — Maggie Kane, Coatesville

Third Base — Taylor Posner, Downingtown West

Outfield — Gianna Coyle, Oxford

Outfield — Kinzie Thompson, West Chester East

Outfield — steph Jacoby, Downingtown East

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: Allyson Wallauer, Lexi Barnhart, Carly Raymond

Bishop Shanahan: Katy Newton, Hannah Keiper, Casey McAllister

Coatesville: McKenna Sherman

Conestoga: Lauren Lofland, Claire Overton

Downingtown East: Lexi Hammer, Ally Meakim

Downingtown West: Nina Gallagher, Hannah Greider

Great Valley: Erin Bevec

Kennett: Carly Smith, Ainsley Albert

Octorara: Morgan Lee, Liv Ellingsworth

Oxford: Abby O’Connor

Unionville: Anna DeShaies, Sydney Horan

West Chester East: Amelia Lark

West Chester Henderson: Cam Trotter, Grace Abbonizio

West Chester Rustin: Maddie Fife, Sami LaRosa

Villa Maria: Alyssa Viscardo, Marissa Bruder, Fran Delviscio, Lisa Becker

Coach of the Year

Carly DiVirgilio, Unionville

DiVigillio kicked off her coaching career under rather difficult circumstances, taking the reins just days before the start of last season, after the previous coach walked out at the end of pre-season. The Indians struggled through a difficult season, going 4-12.

“I had to teach the girls how to be competitive,” said DiVirgilio. “There was an expectation to lose, and we had to change the culture to one where the expectation was to win.”

This season saw a dramatic turnaround, as the Indians tripled their win total to 12, battled to the end in their defeats, and won the Ches-Mont American after taking a one-game playoff over Rustin.

“On the bus to that Rustin playoff is when I knew that the attitudes had changed,” said DiVirgilio. “The girls were all talking about how there was no way they weren’t getting the division title; that there was no way Rustin could beat them.”