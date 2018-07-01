DLN ALL-AREA: Baseball First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

First Team

RHP — Adam Smith, Sr, West Chester East

Smith was 6-0 on the season with an 0.18 ERA and struck out 67 batters.

LHP — Luke Rettig, Sr, Oxford

Rettig was 7-0 with 86 strikeouts and only allowed 18 hits on the season for the Hornets.

P — Evan Spano, West Chester Henderson

Spano was 6-1 on the mound and hit .408 for the Warriors a she led Henderson to the District 1 Class 5A title.

C — Mitch Ballint, Soph, Kennett

The Blue Demons catcher hit .369 with 22 hits and four home runs.

IF ­— Mike Rodriguez, Sr. Downingtown East

The Cougars senior hit .402 with 22 hits and 21 RBI.

IF — Hunter Hall, Sr, Oxford

Hall led the Hornets with a .498 average with 29 hits and 26 RBI.

IF ­— Drew Britt, Sr, Downingtown West

Britt smacked six home runs and hit .321 with 18 hits and 30 RBI.

IF ­— Chris Newell, Sr. Malvern Prep

Newell stole 27 bases and hit .390 with 23 RBI for the Friars.

OF ­— Ian Tracy, Sr. West Chester Henderson

Tracy hit .458 with 29 hits and four triples for the Warriors.

OF — Andrew Brady, Sr, Avon Grove

Brady hit .310 with 18 runs and a .517 slugging percentage.

OF — Owen Margolis, Sr, Conestoga

Margolis led the Pioneers by hitting .481 with 27 hits and 13 RBI.

Second Team

RHP — Bill Corcoran, Sr, Malvern Prep

LHP — Hutch Gagnon, Sr, Downingtown East

P — Connor Dillon, Sr. Malvern Prep

C — James Vito, Sr, West Chester Henderson

IF — Evan Williams, Sr, Downingtown West

IF — Dylan De Marco, Sr. West Chester Rustin

IF — Nick Samuelwicz, Sr, Unionville

IF — Tommy Hammett, Sr, Downingtown East

OF — Chris Buck, Sr, Conestoga

OF — Nick Maiorano, Sr, West Chester Rustin

OF — Brady Deveraux, Sr, Malvern Prep

Honorable Mention

Avon Grove: Ryan Gersener, Riley Davis.

Bishop Shanahan: Dan DiBeneditto.

Church Farm: Jimmy McEvoy

Coatesville: Brendan Reilly, Derek Seagreaves.

Downingtown East: Albert Choi.

Downingtown West: Tom Elison, Andrew Ciliberto.

Great Valley: Brendan O’Donnell.

Kennett: Ben Lesher, Owen Dougherty.

Octorara: Andy Imbierowicz.

Unionville: Joe Zubillaga, Noah Kirkland.

West Chester East: Tim Becker.

West Chester Henderson: Tom Caulfield.

West Chester Rustin: Sean Hopkins, Ethan Harkins.

Westtown: Jon Moldoff.

Coach of the Year

Andy Wendle, Oxford

Wendle took over the Oxford program three years ago and has made steady improvements each year to a program that was buried deep in the Ches-Mont American Division standings.

In the 2018 season, the hard work paid off as the Hornets had their first winning season since 2007, captured their first ever Ches-Mont American Division title and a top eight seed in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs.