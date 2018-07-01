DLN ALL-AREA: Baseball First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

First Team
RHP — Adam Smith, Sr, West Chester East
Smith was 6-0 on the season with an 0.18 ERA and struck out 67 batters.
LHP — Luke Rettig, Sr, Oxford
Rettig was 7-0 with 86 strikeouts and only allowed 18 hits on the season for the Hornets.
P — Evan Spano, West Chester Henderson
Spano was 6-1 on the mound and hit .408 for the Warriors a she led Henderson to the District 1 Class 5A title.
C — Mitch Ballint, Soph, Kennett
The Blue Demons catcher hit .369 with 22 hits and four home runs.
IF — Mike Rodriguez, Sr. Downingtown East
The Cougars senior hit .402 with 22 hits and 21 RBI.
IF — Hunter Hall, Sr, Oxford
Hall led the Hornets with a .498 average with 29 hits and 26 RBI.
IF — Drew Britt, Sr, Downingtown West
Britt smacked six home runs and hit .321 with 18 hits and 30 RBI.
IF — Chris Newell, Sr. Malvern Prep
Newell stole 27 bases and hit .390 with 23 RBI for the Friars.
OF — Ian Tracy, Sr. West Chester Henderson
Tracy hit .458 with 29 hits and four triples for the Warriors.
OF — Andrew Brady, Sr, Avon Grove
Brady hit .310 with 18 runs and a .517 slugging percentage.
OF — Owen Margolis, Sr, Conestoga
Margolis led the Pioneers by hitting .481 with 27 hits and 13 RBI.
Second Team
RHP — Bill Corcoran, Sr, Malvern Prep
LHP — Hutch Gagnon, Sr, Downingtown East
P — Connor Dillon, Sr. Malvern Prep
C — James Vito, Sr, West Chester Henderson
IF — Evan Williams, Sr, Downingtown West
IF — Dylan De Marco, Sr. West Chester Rustin
IF — Nick Samuelwicz, Sr, Unionville
IF — Tommy Hammett, Sr, Downingtown East
OF — Chris Buck, Sr, Conestoga
OF — Nick Maiorano, Sr, West Chester Rustin
OF — Brady Deveraux, Sr, Malvern Prep
Honorable Mention
Avon Grove: Ryan Gersener, Riley Davis.
Bishop Shanahan: Dan DiBeneditto.
Church Farm: Jimmy McEvoy
Coatesville: Brendan Reilly, Derek Seagreaves.
Downingtown East: Albert Choi.
Downingtown West: Tom Elison, Andrew Ciliberto.
Great Valley: Brendan O’Donnell.
Kennett: Ben Lesher, Owen Dougherty.
Octorara: Andy Imbierowicz.
Unionville: Joe Zubillaga, Noah Kirkland.
West Chester East: Tim Becker.
West Chester Henderson: Tom Caulfield.
West Chester Rustin: Sean Hopkins, Ethan Harkins.
Westtown: Jon Moldoff.
Coach of the Year
Andy Wendle, Oxford
Wendle took over the Oxford program three years ago and has made steady improvements each year to a program that was buried deep in the Ches-Mont American Division standings.
In the 2018 season, the hard work paid off as the Hornets had their first winning season since 2007, captured their first ever Ches-Mont American Division title and a top eight seed in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs.
