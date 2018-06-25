Malvern Prep trio make mark at New Balance Nationals

Three members of the Malvern Prep track & field team had solid performances at the recent New Balance National high school championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Malvern rising sophomore Ryan Rosenberger competed in the freshman division of the long jump and the triple jump. He placed 18th in the long jump with a best of 18′ 10.5″ and eighth in the triple jump with a best of 41′ 0.25″.

Rising freshman Zach Brill ran in the junior high division of the one-mile run, taking seventh place with a time of 4:49.70.

Both Rosenberger and Brill were the first Malvern Prep athletes to ever qualify for nationals in those events.

Malvern Prep rising senior Sebastian Costantini placed eighth overall in the Championship division of the decathlon, narrowly missing All-American honors. His point total of 6,220 points was a school record and a personal best by over 500 points.

Along the way, Costantini set a school record in the discus throw with a toss of 141′ 9″, breaking the old record of 140′ 3″ of Andrew Finley (Class of 2008).