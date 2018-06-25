Malvern Prep trio make mark at New Balance Nationals

Malvern rising sophomore Ryan Rosenberger competed in the freshman division of the long jump and the triple jump. He placed 18th in the long jump with a best of 18′ 10.5″ and eighth in the triple jump with a best of 41′ 0.25″.
