Iris Williamson is named Shipley girls’ lacrosse head coach

Lower Merion >> The Shipley School has announced the hiring of Iris Williamson as its new girls’ varsity lacrosse head coach.
A familiar face to the Friends Schools League, Williamson graduated from Germantown Friends School as a four-year letterwinner in soccer, lacrosse, and two-year letterwinner in basketball and indoor-track and field respectively.
As an attacker (2012-2016) for the University of Pennsylvania women’s lacrosse team, Williamson was a part of the 2013, 2014, 2016 Ivy League Championship winning team and went on to four NCAA Tournament runs, making it to the quarter-finals of the NCAA tournament in 2016 against Penn State.
Williamson ended her Penn career in 2016 second on team in goals (37) and points (46) and had a career-high nine assists to round out the season. She graduated with a total of 126 career points, 13th-most all-time by a Quaker. She graduated with 103 career goals, No. 9 all-time at Penn, having started all 20 games and in nine games netting three or more goals.
Williamson was Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association (IWLCA) second-team All-Region and first-team All-Ivy in 2016, and on the Ivy League Tournament All-Tournament Team in 2015.
In addition to playing lacrosse for the Quakers, Williamson served as a mentor and coach to students at Comegy’s Middle School in West Philadelphia, for the Netter Center For Community Partnership’s Young Quakers Program, spending her time volunteering and working with young girls of color to expose them to athletics, higher education, and wellness. She continues to foster that relationship post-college.
Williamson was previously a head JV girls’ soccer coach and an assistant varsity lacrosse coach at the Taft School. As an assistant varsity lacrosse coach, she helped guide the team in 2017 to a 12-3 season. In 2018 she helped coach the team to a 7-7 season with tough one-goal losses to Canterbury School, Choate Rosemary Hall, and The Loomis Chaffee School. She has helped lead trips to Clearwater, Fla. and fostered volunteer partnerships students at Judson Elementary School in Watertown, Conn.
At Shipley, Williamson will be teaching Middle School English as well as serving as the new varsity girls’ lacrosse coach, taking over the duties from Molly Fernandez, who guided the Gators squad to the FSL title game in the spring of 2018 and also in 2016.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Basketball/ 7 hours ago
Methacton, Souderton looking to build off summer league
TOWAMENCIN >> The last three days were very good to Methacton boys basketball. After...
-
Spring Sports/ 15 hours ago
Penn Wood’s Ballenger proves she belongs in Carpenter Cup tournament
PHILADELPHIA >> Ameenah Ballenger casually introduced herself when the Delaware County East team held...
-
Spring Sports/ 15 hours ago
Nostrant to step down as Haverford School boys lacrosse coach after transition year
With three kids playing in college, John Nostrant had been considering the balance between...
-
Baseball/ 16 hours ago
GNALBL: Nick Edling, Chadwicks outduel Mt. Carmel
PLYMOUTH >> Nick Edling and Danny Green have been pitching against each other since...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 20 hours ago
Friends’ Central athletes earn two medals at New Balance Nationals
Friends’ Central girls’ track athletes brought home two medals from the recent New Balance...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 20 hours ago
Malvern Prep trio make mark at New Balance Nationals
Three members of the Malvern Prep track & field team had solid performances at...
-
Spring Sports/ 22 hours ago
Iris Williamson is named Shipley girls’ lacrosse head coach
Lower Merion >> The Shipley School has announced the hiring of Iris Williamson as...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 days ago
Diamond gems: Presenting 2018 All-Main Line baseball team
Malvern Prep, which won its last 15 games en route to a second consecutive...
-
Boys Basketball/ 6 days ago
DiGIOVANNI: Bridges’ unselfish nature defines his legacy at Great Valley
The most impressive trait of Mikal Brudges when I covered him for three years...
-
Boys Basketball/ 6 days ago
Patriot Pride: Great Valley standing behind Mikal Bridges as NBA Draft arrives
EAST WHITELAND >> It would be one thing if it was an isolated incident...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 days ago
Pioneer Athletic Conference Citizen Award and All-Academic Teams
Citizen Award SCHOOL RECIPENT BOYERTOWN Dominic DeRafelo METHACTON Harsha Santhanam NORRISTOWN...
-
Baseball/ 7 days ago
GNALBL: Perk Valley, JP Mascaro split doubleheader
WORCESTER >> Perk Valley and JP Mascaro split a Greater Norristown American Legion Baseball...