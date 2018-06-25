Friends’ Central athletes earn two medals at New Balance Nationals

Friends’ Central girls’ track athletes brought home two medals from the recent New Balance Nationals at Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, N.C.

Inara Shell jumped 37-11.5 to finish third in the triple jump. Her mark currently ranks her fifth in Pennsylvania.

The 4×400 meter relay quartet of Inara Shell, Bailie Stovall, Ava Forman, and Izzy MacFarlane ran 3:58 to win section one and finish 22nd overall.

Gabrielle Wilkinson ran 2:05.27 in the 800 meter run to finish second and garner All-American honors. Her time currently ranks her first in the state of Pennsylvania and fourth in the United States.