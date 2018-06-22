Diamond gems: Presenting 2018 All-Main Line baseball team

Malvern Prep, which won its last 15 games en route to a second consecutive PAISAA tournament championship, led a sizable field of strong Main Line high school baseball teams this spring. The Friars (30-7 overall) also were Inter-Ac champions, while Episcopal Academy finished Inter-Ac runner-up and second in the PAISAA tournament.

Archbishop Carroll (21-6 overall, 10-2 Catholic League) advanced to the PIAA 5A state semifinals and was ranked among the top 15 teams in the state of Pennsylvania according to MaxPreps.com.

Conestoga (14-9) had a strong post-season run, becoming one of the five teams in District 1 to capture a PIAA 6A state tournament berth, and defeating top seed North Penn in the District 1 playoffs. Devon Prep (14-6) finished second in the PIAA District 1 2A playoffs.

The Friends’ School League baseball championship finals consisted of two Main Line teams, as Shipley (23-4 overall, 12-0 FSL) defeated Friends’ Central for the FSL title.

The All-Main Line high school baseball teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections. What follows are the 2018 All-Main Line high school baseball teams:

FIRST TEAM

Jake Kelchner, Archbishop Carroll – Senior pitcher posted a 9-1 record and 1.07 ERA, allowing only 34 hits in 52 1/3 innings while striking out 81 batters. Was named All-Catholic League Pitcher of the Year, and held opponents to a .182 batting average. Kelchner batted .383 with 23 hits (11 of them were extra-base hits) and 13 walks for a .525 on-base percentage, .683 slugging percentage and 1.208 OPS. Will be playing baseball for the University of Alabama this fall.

Cole Chesnet, Archbishop Carroll – Senior catcher, a second team All-Catholic League selection, batted .370 with 27 hits, 22 runs scored, 27 RBI’s and 10 doubles. Had fine plate discipline, drawing 12 walks with only eight strikeouts, and posted a .467 on-base percentage and .630 slugging percentage. Will be playing baseball for Penn State University this fall.

Tyler Kehoe, Archbishop Carroll – Junior center fielder and pitcher batted .348 with 31 hits, 23 runs, 25 RBI’s, 12 extra-base hits, 14 stolen bases, .414 on-base percentage, .539 slugging percentage. On the mound, the University of South Carolina posted a 5-0 record with a 1.95 ERA and four saves, receiving second team All-Catholic League honors as a moundsman.

Owen Margolis, Conestoga – Senior second baseman and pitcher batted .464 with 32 hits, 15 RBI’s and 17 runs scored, while playing excellent defense at the keystone spot. Was also very effective as a relief pitcher for the Pioneers in their drive to a state tourney berth. Received second team All-Central League honors.

Ryan Buck, Conestoga – Senior outfielder and pitcher batted .317 with 19 hits, 18 RBI’s and 14 runs scored, displaying a strong arm in the outfieled and receiving first team All-Central League honors as an outfielder due to his consistency. Was rock-steady on the mound too, posting a 5-2 record and 2.85 ERA, atriking out 29 batters in 41 2/3 innings, throwing four complete games in May including a playoff victory against Truman.

Jacob Marcus, Conestoga – Senior pitcher and shortstop struck out 52 batters in 41 2/3 innings, posting a 2.18 ERA. A team captain and a second team All-Central League pick, he will be pitching for the University of Richmond in the fall.

Tyler Wright, Devon Prep – Senior second baseman was runner-up in the Bicentennial League MVP voting, batting .483 with 28 hits, 24 runs scored, 22 RBI’s, seven doubles and two triples. Posted a .958 fielding percentage and was named the Tides’ Most Valuable Player.

Andrew Czachor, Devon Prep – Junior was considered an outstanding defensive shortstop, and was voted first team All-Bicentennial League at the position. Swung a potent bat too, batting .446 with 25 hits, 22 runs scored, 30 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples and three home runs.

Jack O’Reilly, Episcopal Academy – Junior pitcher and middle infielder, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, hit .389 with 31 RBI’s and 11 doubles. On the mound, the Notre Dame University-bound senior was EA’s top pitcher, topping out in the 88-91 MPH range, while striking out 57 batters in 43 innings pitched.

Isaiah Payton, Episcopal Academy – Senior pitcher and middle infielder, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, hit .342 with eight home runs, 40 RBI’s and 38 runs scored. EA co-captain posted a .979 fielding percentage, and on the mound struck out 39 batters in 24 1/3 inning pitched, recording eight saves. Will be playing baseball for Penn State University in the fall.

Will Park, Episcopal Academy – Senior catcher and co-captain, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, was the Churchmens’ leader from behind the plate, throwing out seven runners and batting a lusty .392 with 33 RBI’s.

Ben Kollender, Friends’ Central – Junior catcher, a first team All-Friends Schools League selection, batted .407 with a .533 slugging percentage and a 1.290 OPS, collecting 22 hits, four home runs, 18 RBI’s, 14 walks and a .455 batting average with runners in scoring position. Was team co-MVP, co-captain and a Carpenter Cup selection.

Dane Greisiger, Friends’ Central – Senior pitcher and infielder, a first team All-Friends’ School League selection, batted .311 wth 23 hits, nine doubles, 21 RBI’s and .854 OPS. Team co-MVP and co-captain struck out 33 batters in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Jack Kochanowicz, Harriton – Junior was a first team All-Central League pitcher, posting a microscopic 0.17 ERA in 39 innings pitched, allowing only 19 hits and striking out 62 batters while winning five games. Also was a first baseman, and batted .370 with 20 hits.

Justin Meyer, Haverford School – Senior catcher and co-captain, the Fords’ MVP, was a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, and a Carpenter Cup pick for the fourth consecutive year. Batted .361 with 30 hits, 31 runs scored, 28 RBI’s, 10 home runs, 14 walks and a .916 slugging percentage. On the mound, posted a 4-0 record and 1.61 ERA. Finished his Ford career with 112 hits and 112 RBI’s, and will play baseball for University of Richmond in the fall.

Isaiah Winikur, Haverford School – Senior outfielder and co-captain, a two-time Carpenter Cup selection, batted .351 with 27 hits, 22 runs scored and 16 RBI’s. Was a second team All-Inter-Ac selection. Noted for his strong arm in right field, he will play baseball for Towson University in the fall.

Chris Newell, Malvern Prep – Junior deisgnated hitter, the Friars’ MVP and a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, batted .422 with 38 hits, 26 RBI’s, 43 runs csored, 35 stolen bases, 18 extra-base hits (including five home runs and seven triples) and posted a .592 on-base percentage. Noted for his strong work ethic and coachability.

Billy Corcoran, Malvern Prep – Senior pitcher was Inter-Ac Most Valubale Player, posting a 7-0 record and 1.16 ERA, striking out 63 batters in 54 1/3 innings while allowing only 12 walks. Noted for his command of a variety of pitches, Corcoran is an excellent fielder, controls the opposition’s running game, and works both sides of the plate well.

Brady Devereux, Malvern Prep – Senior pitcher and outfielder, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, was a two-way threat. Posted a 7-2 record and 1.53 ERA on the mound, striking out 54 batters in 45 2/3 innings while walking only 14, and recorded two saves. At the plate, he batted .369 with a .527 on-base percentage, scored 21 runs with 22 RBI’s and 10 stolen bases. Noted for his speed, arm and competitiveness.

Connor Dillon, Malvern Prep – Senior second baseman, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, batted .329 with a .468 on-base percentage, scoring 25 runs with 23 RBI’s and 15 stolen bases. A gritty ballplayer who is referred to by Malvern head coach Freddy Hilliard as “Malvern’s version of Chase Utley,” Dillon is also noted for his tendency to come through in the most pressure-packed situations.

Gerard Sweeney, Shipley – Senior switch-hitting third baseman and pitcher was the Gators’ Most Valuable Player, batting .575 with 42 hits, 42 RBI’s and 34 runs scored. A first team All-Friends School League selection, he collected more than 100 hits and 100 RBI’s in his Shipley career and is a four-year Carpenter Cup selection. Will be heading to Lehigh University in the fall.

Cole Humes, Shipley – Senior left-handed pitcher and outfielder was a two-way threat, batting .458 with 44 hits, 39 runs scored, 28 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while posting a 5-2 record and 2.41 ERA on the mound, striking out 53 batters in 40 2/3 innings while walking only 12. A first team All-Friends School League selection, he will be heading to Lehigh University in the fall.

Evan Johnson, Shipley – Junior outfielder was a first team All-Friends’ Schools League selection, batting .477 with 42 hits, 34 runs scored, 21 RBI’s and 20 stolen bases.

SECOND TEAM

Archbishop Carroll – Max Hitman, sophomore shortstop; Chris Grill, senior outfielder.

Barrack Hebrew Academy – Jared Shotel, senior first baseman; Jon Cohen, junior second baseman.

Conestoga – Luke Czepiel, senior catcher; Luke Borger, senior infielder/outfielder; Max Anastasio, senior first baseman.

Devon Prep – Luke Piontek, senior catcher; Justin Chambers, senior center fielder.

Episcopal Academy – Cole Dumont, junior pitcher; Will Kelley, sophomore center fielder.

Friends’ Central – Nick Tuverson, senior pitcher/first baseman; Justin Rubin, freshman shortstop/pitcher.

Harriton – Jonah Frankle, senior pitcher/outfielder; Adam Fine, junior outfielder; Eddie May, junior infielder/designated hitter.

Haverford High – Pat Lindner, junior first baseman; Andrew Elcock, senior center fielder.

Haverford School – Pat Toal, sophomore infielder/pitcher.

Lower Merion – Jake Stoller, senior shortstop; Marek D’Alonzo, senior catcher.

Malvern Prep – Liam Dabagian, junior pitcher; Jordan Dissin, sophomore catcher; Lonnie White, freshman outfielder.

Radnor – Pat Lofton, senior pitcher; George Hoysgaard, junior catcher.

Shipley – Dillon Bevan, sophomore pitcher; Blake Rodack, senior pitcher/second baseman; Reed Sullivan, junior catcher.

HONORABLE MENTION

Devon Prep – Aaron Nuble, junior outfielder/third baseman/catcher.

Episcopal Academy – Mitch Pagano, junior utility.

Friends’ Central – Eric Lillard, freshman third baseman/outfielder.

Haverford School – Zak Summy, junior pitcher; Sean Clark, junior first baseman; Alex Andrews, junior infielder.

Lower Merion – Kyle Patlove, sophomore pitcher.

Radnor – Ben Karnavas, junior outfielder/designated hitter; Sean Mullarkey, junior shortstop.

Shipley – Liam Riley, junior outfielder; Ian Humes, senior infielder.