Spring Sports

Pioneer Athletic Conference Citizen Award and All-Academic Teams

Citizen Award

SCHOOL   RECIPENT
BOYERTOWN  
Dominic DeRafelo
METHACTON  
Harsha Santhanam
NORRISTOWN   Emily Schools
OWEN J. ROBERTS
   Lea Wunderlich
PERKIOMEN VALLEY
   Brian Fehr
PHOENIXVILLE   Christian Schaaf
POPE JOHN PAUL II
   Michael Ronca
POTTSGROVE   Brooke Saylor
POTTSTOWN   Br’Anna Williams
SPRING-FORD   Raymond Dunne
UPPER MERION   Emily Reid
UPPER PERKIOMEN
   Alyssa Sullivan

All-Academic Teams

SCHOOL   BASEBALL   BOYS LACROSSE   GIRLS LACROSSE SOFTBALL
BOYERTOWN   Samuel Longacre   Kevin O’Connor   Sydney Fox   Allison Melahn
METHACTON   Colin Shrader   Jack Pellegrino   Julie Byrne   Emily Kuberski
NORRISTOWN   Chioke Bellamy       Maria Aguilar   Bailee Hendricks
OWEN J. ROBERTS   Dawson Stuart   Wyatt Fleck   Meghan Swaim   Bridget Guinan
PERKIOMEN VALLEY   Joseph Gorla   Remy Sell   Meghan Wagoner   Alexandra Vullings
PHOENIXVILLE   Kevin Cushing   Anthony Martelucci  
Jessica Dauphinais
   Susan Duncan
POPE JOHN PAUL II   Matthew Pinone   Alex McElroy   Monica Rapchinski   Ashley Remington
POTTSGROVE   Zane Alderfer   Nate Tornetta   Alyssa Petrucelli   Kira Livezey
POTTSTOWN   Timothy Dobbs      
Aniya Jackson Thorpe
   Gianna Epps
SPRING – FORD   Kevin Hynes   Gage Warrell   Mackenzie Doyle   Madison Little
UPPER MERION   Jonathan Eyer   Scott Clairmont   Quinn O’Malley   Katelyn Barr
UPPER PERKIOMEN   Eric Schneider       Hope Flack   Karlee Fretz
                 
SCHOOL   BOYS TENNIS   BOYS TRACK   GIRLS TRACK     
BOYERTOWN   Joshua Shapin   Matthew Stuetz   Amanda Murray    
METHACTON   Kirshna Suraesh   Alex Yablonski   Olivia Hoover    
NORRISTOWN   Matthew McCray   Ramir Wiggins   Cameron Johnson    
OWEN J. ROBERTS   Morgan Norris   Liam Conway   Josephine Funaro    
PERKIOMEN VALLEY   Ryan Shayer   Adam Styer   Julia Dorley    
PHOENIXVILLE   Joe Vaile   Conor McQuiston   Heather Branan    
POPE JOHN PAUL II   Andrew Tufillaro   Michael Pirral   Bonnie Malecki    
POTTSGROVE   Sean Graham   Lucas Stehle   Molly Neeson    
POTTSTOWN   Kishan Patel   Nicholas Wilson   Courteney Parry    
SPRING – FORD   Yash Shah   Jake Pajovich   Julia Vledder    
UPPER MERION   Samuel Tepe   Brian Vo   Emily Adams    
UPPER PERKIOMEN   Cameron Marshall   Evan Hanney   Brooke Lund    

