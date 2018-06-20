Pioneer Athletic Conference Citizen Award and All-Academic Teams

Citizen Award
|SCHOOL
|RECIPENT
|BOYERTOWN
|
Dominic DeRafelo
|METHACTON
|
Harsha Santhanam
|NORRISTOWN
|Emily Schools
|
OWEN J. ROBERTS
|Lea Wunderlich
|
PERKIOMEN VALLEY
|Brian Fehr
|PHOENIXVILLE
|Christian Schaaf
|
POPE JOHN PAUL II
|Michael Ronca
|POTTSGROVE
|Brooke Saylor
|POTTSTOWN
|Br’Anna Williams
|SPRING-FORD
|Raymond Dunne
|UPPER MERION
|Emily Reid
|
UPPER PERKIOMEN
|Alyssa Sullivan
All-Academic Teams
|SCHOOL
|BASEBALL
|BOYS LACROSSE
|GIRLS LACROSSE
|SOFTBALL
|BOYERTOWN
|Samuel Longacre
|Kevin O’Connor
|Sydney Fox
|Allison Melahn
|METHACTON
|Colin Shrader
|Jack Pellegrino
|Julie Byrne
|Emily Kuberski
|NORRISTOWN
|Chioke Bellamy
|Maria Aguilar
|Bailee Hendricks
|OWEN J. ROBERTS
|Dawson Stuart
|Wyatt Fleck
|Meghan Swaim
|Bridget Guinan
|PERKIOMEN VALLEY
|Joseph Gorla
|Remy Sell
|Meghan Wagoner
|Alexandra Vullings
|PHOENIXVILLE
|Kevin Cushing
|Anthony Martelucci
|
Jessica Dauphinais
|Susan Duncan
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|Matthew Pinone
|Alex McElroy
|Monica Rapchinski
|Ashley Remington
|POTTSGROVE
|Zane Alderfer
|Nate Tornetta
|Alyssa Petrucelli
|Kira Livezey
|POTTSTOWN
|Timothy Dobbs
|
Aniya Jackson Thorpe
|Gianna Epps
|SPRING – FORD
|Kevin Hynes
|Gage Warrell
|Mackenzie Doyle
|Madison Little
|UPPER MERION
|Jonathan Eyer
|Scott Clairmont
|Quinn O’Malley
|Katelyn Barr
|UPPER PERKIOMEN
|Eric Schneider
|Hope Flack
|Karlee Fretz
|SCHOOL
|BOYS TENNIS
|BOYS TRACK
|GIRLS TRACK
|BOYERTOWN
|Joshua Shapin
|Matthew Stuetz
|Amanda Murray
|METHACTON
|Kirshna Suraesh
|Alex Yablonski
|Olivia Hoover
|NORRISTOWN
|Matthew McCray
|Ramir Wiggins
|Cameron Johnson
|OWEN J. ROBERTS
|Morgan Norris
|Liam Conway
|Josephine Funaro
|PERKIOMEN VALLEY
|Ryan Shayer
|Adam Styer
|Julia Dorley
|PHOENIXVILLE
|Joe Vaile
|Conor McQuiston
|Heather Branan
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|Andrew Tufillaro
|Michael Pirral
|Bonnie Malecki
|POTTSGROVE
|Sean Graham
|Lucas Stehle
|Molly Neeson
|POTTSTOWN
|Kishan Patel
|Nicholas Wilson
|Courteney Parry
|SPRING – FORD
|Yash Shah
|Jake Pajovich
|Julia Vledder
|UPPER MERION
|Samuel Tepe
|Brian Vo
|Emily Adams
|UPPER PERKIOMEN
|Cameron Marshall
|Evan Hanney
|Brooke Lund
