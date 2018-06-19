Eleven Radnor High School athletes sign letters of intent

Radnor >> Eleven Radnor High School student-athletes representing nine different sports recently signed letters of intent to commit to each of their colleges of choice. Those athletes were: Zahir Lee, Basketball, University of New Haven; Jack Bell, Cross Country and Track & Field, Lafayette College; Ryan Peter, Soccer, St. Lawrence University; Charlie Sutherby, Squash, Amherst College; Julian Castilleja, Lacrosse, Ursinus College; Kyle Addis, Football, Franklin & Marshall College; (front row, left to right) Rebecca Goldberg, Volleyball, King’s College; Katie Gerber, Crew, Franklin & Marshall College; Grace Wakiyama, Swimming, Washington University in St. Louis; Carolyn Eckstein, Soccer, Macalaster College; Katie Pelton, Lacrosse, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
