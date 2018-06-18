Four Spring-Ford runners sign on with respective colleges

Four members of Spring-Ford High School’s running programs recently signed their national letters of intent to continue this cross/country/track & field careers at the next level. Among them are Zach Smith, JT Clark, Milan Sharma and Stephen Chapman.

Name: Stephen Chapman

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Eastern University

Sport: Men’s Track & Field

Event: Hurdles

Anticipated Major: Exercise Science

Parents: Justin and Charlene Chapman

Name: JT Clark

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: University of Scranton

Sport: Men’s Cross Country

Anticipated Major: Finance

Parents: Bob and Sandy Clark

Major Athletic Honors: 2018 Mercury All-Area Honorable Mention

Name: Milan Sharma

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Eastern University

Sport: Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Event: Middle Distance

Anticipated Major: Political Science

Major Athletic Honors: 2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Honorable Mention (800m).

Name: Zach Smith

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Saint Joseph’s University

Sport: Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Position: Distance

Anticipated Major: Marketing

Parents: Tara and Adam Smith

Major Athletic Honors: Cross country: Four-time varsity letter winner; First Team All Conference all four years, Second Team All Area (‘14, ‘15, ‘16), Pioneer Athletic Conference team champions (2015, 2016, 2017); Fourth place in PAC Championship meet (2016 and 2017); Fourth place team finish at PIAA state championships (2017). Indoor track: 2018 Coaches Award Indoor; Three-time varsity letter recipient, Second place DMR relay at State Championships Meet (2018). Outdoor track: Four-time varsity letter recipient; three-time PAC team champion; PIAA District Qualifier 1600m (2018) PIAA District Qualifier 4×800 relay (2018).

Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll, Royersford Open Door Ministry, Volunteer at 5Ks (Spring-Ford Education Run, Fell The Warmth, Ethan’s Run), Employed at Philly Cheesesteak.