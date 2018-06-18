Connect with us

Fall Sports

Four Spring-Ford runners sign on with respective colleges

Four members of Spring-Ford High School’s running programs recently signed their national letters of intent to continue this cross/country/track & field careers at the next level. Among them are Zach Smith, JT Clark, Milan Sharma and Stephen Chapman.

Spring-Ford’s Stephen Chapman signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Eastern University. He is flanked by his parents Justin and Charlene Chapman along with head coach Danielle Stauffer, standing. (Photo courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Stephen Chapman

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Eastern University

Sport: Men’s Track & Field

Event: Hurdles

Anticipated Major: Exercise Science

Parents: Justin and Charlene Chapman

Spring-Ford’s JT Clark signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at University of Scranton. He is flanked by his parents, Bob and Sandy Clark along with his grandmother Nancy Nanie Fonner, standing. (Photo courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: JT Clark

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: University of Scranton

Sport: Men’s Cross Country

Anticipated Major: Finance

Parents: Bob and Sandy Clark

Major Athletic Honors: 2018 Mercury All-Area Honorable Mention

Spring-Ford’s Milan Sharma signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Eastern University. He is joined by his mother Cinda Sharma. (Photo courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Milan Sharma

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Eastern University

Sport: Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Event: Middle Distance

Anticipated Major: Political Science

Major Athletic Honors: 2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Honorable Mention (800m).

Spring-Ford’s Zach Smith signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Saint Joseph’s University. He is flanked by his parents Tara and Adam Smith. (Photo courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Zach Smith

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Saint Joseph’s University

Sport: Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Position: Distance

Anticipated Major: Marketing

Parents: Tara and Adam Smith

Major Athletic Honors: Cross country: Four-time varsity letter winner; First Team All Conference all four years, Second Team All Area (‘14, ‘15, ‘16), Pioneer Athletic Conference team champions (2015, 2016, 2017); Fourth place in PAC Championship meet (2016 and 2017); Fourth place team finish at PIAA state championships (2017). Indoor track: 2018 Coaches Award Indoor; Three-time varsity letter recipient, Second place DMR relay at State Championships Meet (2018). Outdoor track: Four-time varsity letter recipient; three-time PAC team champion; PIAA District Qualifier 1600m (2018) PIAA District Qualifier 4×800 relay (2018).

Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll, Royersford Open Door Ministry, Volunteer at 5Ks (Spring-Ford Education Run, Fell The Warmth, Ethan’s Run), Employed at Philly Cheesesteak.

