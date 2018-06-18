Four Spring-Ford runners sign on with respective colleges

Four members of Spring-Ford High School’s running programs recently signed their national letters of intent to continue this cross/country/track & field careers at the next level. Among them are Zach Smith, JT Clark, Milan Sharma and Stephen Chapman.
Name: Stephen Chapman
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: Eastern University
Sport: Men’s Track & Field
Event: Hurdles
Anticipated Major: Exercise Science
Parents: Justin and Charlene Chapman
Name: JT Clark
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: University of Scranton
Sport: Men’s Cross Country
Anticipated Major: Finance
Parents: Bob and Sandy Clark
Major Athletic Honors: 2018 Mercury All-Area Honorable Mention
Name: Milan Sharma
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: Eastern University
Sport: Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field
Event: Middle Distance
Anticipated Major: Political Science
Major Athletic Honors: 2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Honorable Mention (800m).
Name: Zach Smith
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: Saint Joseph’s University
Sport: Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field
Position: Distance
Anticipated Major: Marketing
Parents: Tara and Adam Smith
Major Athletic Honors: Cross country: Four-time varsity letter winner; First Team All Conference all four years, Second Team All Area (‘14, ‘15, ‘16), Pioneer Athletic Conference team champions (2015, 2016, 2017); Fourth place in PAC Championship meet (2016 and 2017); Fourth place team finish at PIAA state championships (2017). Indoor track: 2018 Coaches Award Indoor; Three-time varsity letter recipient, Second place DMR relay at State Championships Meet (2018). Outdoor track: Four-time varsity letter recipient; three-time PAC team champion; PIAA District Qualifier 1600m (2018) PIAA District Qualifier 4×800 relay (2018).
Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll, Royersford Open Door Ministry, Volunteer at 5Ks (Spring-Ford Education Run, Fell The Warmth, Ethan’s Run), Employed at Philly Cheesesteak.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 5 hours ago
Debate on competitive imbalance gets aired out by PIAA
HARRISBURG >> The PIAA is taking steps to address the competitive imbalance in district...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 hours ago
De George: PIAA takes significant if surprising strides in Public/Private question
HARRISBURG >> It was about an hour into a meeting in the bowels of...
-
Baseball/ 10 hours ago
3 from PAC, 2 from Central League among Pa. roster for Big 26 Baseball Classic
The Hershey Harrisburg Sports & Events Authority (HHSE) announced Monday the final roster for...
-
Fall Sports/ 11 hours ago
Four Spring-Ford runners sign on with respective colleges
Four members of Spring-Ford High School’s running programs recently signed their national letters of...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
Jersey Shore rallies past SOL A/C at Carpenter Cup
PHILADELPHIA >> By his own admission, Dom Proietto is not a triples hitter. But...
-
Football/ 2 days ago
Big 33 Classic gets defensive
HARRISBURG >> Billy Shaeffer said the goal was to not allow a point, and...
-
Spring Sports/ 2 days ago
Marple Newtown’s Standen drew inspiration from biggest fan
STATE COLLEGE >> Sean Standen’s biggest fan, his dad, was not in attendance last...
-
Spring Sports/ 2 days ago
Zimmerman, Mathes barely catch a nap before helping Wayne beat Black Sox
NEWTOWN TWP. >> Luke Zimmerman needed several wakeup calls Saturday to get to his...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 days ago
Marple Newtown’s Balk adds state champ to lengthy list of accolades
STATE COLLEGE >> Mark Jordan wasn’t short on expressions of emotion Thursday night, long...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 days ago
Timely hitting deserts Delco in Carpenter Cup elimination
PHILADELPHIA >> The Delaware County squad got off to a solid start in the...
-
Baseball/ 4 days ago
‘Super Luke’ delivers one last time for Marple Newtown
STATE COLLEGE >> There wasn’t a Marple Newtown fan in the crowd at Penn...
-
Baseball/ 4 days ago
PHOTO GALLERY: Marple Newtown wins PIAA 5A championship
Comments comments