Timely hitting deserts Delco in Carpenter Cup elimination

PHILADELPHIA >> The Delaware County squad got off to a solid start in the Carpenter Cup Classic Friday at Richie Ashburn Field.
But Delaware South erupted for five runs in the fourth inning to grab the lead and overcame another Delco advantage to secure an 8-6 victory in the opening round of the tournament.
Aiden Riley’s two-out, two-run triple in the eighth inning was the game-winner. Riley is a product of St. Georges Tech.
“I thought we played a good game,” Delco coach Paul Bogosian said. “I just thought we left a few guys on in the eighth inning when we had our chance with first and third. If we had taken advantage of that, it would have been a different outcome probably.”
Domenic Picone of Garnet Valley pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while notching five strikeouts.
Kevin Merrone of Marple Newtown and Anthony Viggiano of Strath Haven drilled RBI singles in the third inning for a 2-0 lead.
Junior Alden Mathes of Class 5A state champion Marple Newtown went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Delco. Viggiano was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
“The guys played well,” Viggiano said. “For the first time with everyone playing together it was a great experience. We connected very well and got along. Everything went smoothly all the way until the end. But that’s baseball.”
Merrone went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. T.J. McNeely (Ridley) and Matt Arbogast (Penncrest) contributed one hit and one RBI each. David Bingaman (Springfield) had one hit, and Jared Dellipriscoli of Interboro went 2-for-2 for Delco, which slugged a dozen hits.
Nathen McVey (St. Georges) drove in two runs for Delaware South, which had eight hits.
“We hit the ball well,” Mathes said. “We had more hits than them. They just had more timely hitting.”
Comments
