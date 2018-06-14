Softball: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its all-league softball selections for the spring 2018 season on Thursday evening. See the selections below broken down by Liberty and Frontier Division.

First Team

Liberty Division

Position Name School Grade First Base Ashley DellaGuardia Spring-Ford So. Second Base Allie Daubert Owen J. Roberts So. Third Base Ashley Bangert Perkiomen Valley Jr. Shortstop Brianna Peck Spring-Ford Fr. Outfield Madison Little Spring-Ford Jr. Outfield Rylie Hijosh Owen J. Roberts Sr. Outfield Noelle Reid Spring-Ford Fr. Catcher Kylie Hertzler Boyertown Jr. Designated Player MacKenzie Shaner Boyertown Fr. Utility Aubrey Seal Methacton Sr. Pitcher Samantha Lindsay Spring-Ford Jr.

Frontier Division

Position Name School Grade First Base Alyssa Sullivan Upper Perkiomen Sr. Second Base Gabby Simms Pope John Paul II Sr. Third Base Emily Reid Upper Merion Sr. Shortstop Karlee Fretz Upper Perkiomen Sr. Outfield Jenna Sullivan Upper Perkiomen Fr. Outfield Alexandra Spzindor Pope John Paul II Sr. Outfield Nicole Bowen Pope John Paul II Sr. Catcher Morgan Lindsay Upper Perkiomen So. Designated Player Kayla Warren Upper Merion Jr. Utility Gianna Epps Pottstown Sr. Pitcher Taylor Lindsay Upper Perkiomen Sr.

Second Team

Liberty Division

Position Name School Grade First Base Morgan Twaddell Owen J. Roberts Fr. Second Base Julia Heine Spring-Ford Jr. Third Base Julianna Hughes Spring-Ford Jr. Shortstop Jordan Sylvia Owen J. Roberts Jr. Shortstop Jordan Sell Perkiomen Valley Jr. Shortstop Abby Penjuke Methacton Jr. Outfield Madison Twaddell Owen J. Roberts Jr. Outfield Kara Fusco Perkiomen Valley So. Outfield Emily Kuberski Methacton Sr. Outfield Jordyn Bell Norristown Fr. Catcher Casey Walker Owen J. Roberts Jr. Utility Logan Black Boyertown Fr. Pitcher Caroline Pellicano Methacton So.

Frontier Division