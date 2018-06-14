Softball: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its all-league softball selections for the spring 2018 season on Thursday evening. See the selections below broken down by Liberty and Frontier Division.
First Team
Liberty Division
|Position
|Name
|School
|Grade
|First Base
|Ashley DellaGuardia
|Spring-Ford
|So.
|Second Base
|Allie Daubert
|Owen J. Roberts
|So.
|Third Base
|Ashley Bangert
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|Shortstop
|Brianna Peck
|Spring-Ford
|Fr.
|Outfield
|Madison Little
|Spring-Ford
|Jr.
|Outfield
|Rylie Hijosh
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|Outfield
|Noelle Reid
|Spring-Ford
|Fr.
|Catcher
|Kylie Hertzler
|Boyertown
|Jr.
|Designated Player
|MacKenzie Shaner
|Boyertown
|Fr.
|Utility
|Aubrey Seal
|Methacton
|Sr.
|Pitcher
|Samantha Lindsay
|Spring-Ford
|Jr.
Frontier Division
|Position
|Name
|School
|Grade
|First Base
|Alyssa Sullivan
|Upper Perkiomen
|Sr.
|Second Base
|Gabby Simms
|Pope John Paul II
|Sr.
|Third Base
|Emily Reid
|Upper Merion
|Sr.
|Shortstop
|Karlee Fretz
|Upper Perkiomen
|Sr.
|Outfield
|Jenna Sullivan
|Upper Perkiomen
|Fr.
|Outfield
|Alexandra Spzindor
|Pope John Paul II
|Sr.
|Outfield
|Nicole Bowen
|Pope John Paul II
|Sr.
|Catcher
|Morgan Lindsay
|Upper Perkiomen
|So.
|Designated Player
|Kayla Warren
|Upper Merion
|Jr.
|Utility
|Gianna Epps
|Pottstown
|Sr.
|Pitcher
|Taylor Lindsay
|Upper Perkiomen
|Sr.
Second Team
Liberty Division
|Position
|Name
|School
|Grade
|First Base
|Morgan Twaddell
|Owen J. Roberts
|Fr.
|Second Base
|Julia Heine
|Spring-Ford
|Jr.
|Third Base
|Julianna Hughes
|Spring-Ford
|Jr.
|Shortstop
|Jordan Sylvia
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
|Shortstop
|Jordan Sell
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|Shortstop
|Abby Penjuke
|Methacton
|Jr.
|Outfield
|Madison Twaddell
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
|Outfield
|Kara Fusco
|Perkiomen Valley
|So.
|Outfield
|Emily Kuberski
|Methacton
|Sr.
|Outfield
|Jordyn Bell
|Norristown
|Fr.
|Catcher
|Casey Walker
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
|Utility
|Logan Black
|Boyertown
|Fr.
|Pitcher
|Caroline Pellicano
|Methacton
|So.
Frontier Division
|Position
|Name
|School
|Grade
|First Base
|Maggie Duncan
|Phoenixville
|So.
|First Base
|Katarina Kincade
|Pottstown
|Sr.
|Second Base
|Katharine Rutledge
|Phoenixville
|Jr.
|Third Base
|Kelsey Hochstuhl
|Pottsgrove
|Jr.
|Shortstop
|Lauren Del Giudice
|Upper Merion
|Jr.
|Shortstop
|Hope Robinson
|Pope John Paul II
|Sr.
|Outfield
|Mikayla Hampton
|Pottstown
|Jr.
|Outfield
|Lauren Mull
|Phoenixville
|So.
|Outfield
|Dani Dare
|Pope John Paul II
|Fr.
|Catcher
|Grace Harvey
|Pope John Paul II
|Jr.
|Designated Player
|Aubrie Breisblatt
|Phoenixville
|Fr.
|Utility
|Kira Livezey
|Pottsgrove
|Sr.
|Pitcher
|Ashley Remington
|Pope John Paul II
|Sr.
|Pitcher
|Olivia Barr
|Upper Merion
|So.
