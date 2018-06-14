Jacob Nunez leads Whitemarsh to third straight win over Whitpain

WHITPAIN >> Whitemarsh won its third straight game Thursday night with a 14-4 win over Whitpain in Greater Norristown American Legion Baseball League play at Wentz Run Park.

The Patriots offense had three big innings to help the team get back to .500 at 4-4 after a 1-4 start to the season.

“We’re feeling great,” Whitemarsh leadoff hitter Jacob Nunez said. “We’re super confident. We feel like we can take on anyone, honestly.”

Whitemarsh scored six runs in the second inning, three in the third and three in the sixth.

Louis Fresta got the scoring started with a two-run double in the top of the second inning. Shane Flaherty singled home a run, Nunez stole home on a first-and-third situation and Matt Mitchell had a two-run single to make it 6-0.

“The chemistry is there,” Nunez said of the offense that saw all nine starters reach base and eight of them score runs. “Everyone is getting along. We are definitely getting better.”

Nunez had the big hit in the third inning – a bases loaded three-run double to give the Patriots a 9-0 edge.

Nunez did it again in the sixth. He hit a two-run double to make it 12-4 and scored on a Zach Redican groundout to stretch the advantage to nine, 13-4.

Nunez finished the game 4-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored.

“It was a rough start,” Nunez said. “I changed my approach up. I was swinging as hard as I can. This game I tried staying relax, staying back. I just tried to drive it to the right side.”

Whitpain, which fell to 1-4 on the season, hung tough.

Down 10-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning and facing a mercy rule defeat, Bobby McFarland knocked in a run with a two-out infield single. He hit a slow-rolling grounder to first base and beat the pitcher to the bag.

After a John Elliot walk, Joel Bjordammen followed with a three-run double to make it 10-4.

Bjordammen finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBI and three doubles. He tried stretching his first double into a triple in the second innings but was thrown out at third base.

Flaherty got the win for Whitemarsh. In 4 2/3 innings the right-handed allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out two batters and walking two batters.

Bjordammen took the loss for Whitpain. He surrendered six runs on six hits in two innings. He struck out one batter and walked one.