Spring-Ford’s Lily Nowakowski signs with College of Charleston

Name: Lily Nowakowski

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: College of Charleston

Sport: Women’s Track & Field

Events: Sprints/Long Jump

Anticipated Major: Nursing

Parents: Thad and Maribeth Nowakowski

Major Athletic Honors: Track & Field: Four-year varsity letter recipient. Eight-time Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship medalist (including silver in the 4×400 Relay this season). Four-time District One Championship qualifier (4×100 Relay). 2018 PIAA State Championship qualifier (Distance Medley Relay). Two-time Gold Medalist at in Long Jump Relay at Oxenrider Relays (2017) and Great Valley Relays (2018). Soccer: Two-time varsity letter recipient. 2016 PAC Champions, District One qualifier. 2017 District One runner-up, State quarter-finalist.

Academic/Community Service: Ranked in Top 10% of Spring-Ford’s 2018 graduating class (4.0 GPA); Volunteer with YMCA Shooting Stars special needs sports team.