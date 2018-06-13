Spring-Ford’s Lily Nowakowski signs with College of Charleston

Name: Lily Nowakowski
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: College of Charleston
Sport: Women’s Track & Field
Events: Sprints/Long Jump
Anticipated Major: Nursing
Parents: Thad and Maribeth Nowakowski
Major Athletic Honors: Track & Field: Four-year varsity letter recipient. Eight-time Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship medalist (including silver in the 4×400 Relay this season). Four-time District One Championship qualifier (4×100 Relay). 2018 PIAA State Championship qualifier (Distance Medley Relay). Two-time Gold Medalist at in Long Jump Relay at Oxenrider Relays (2017) and Great Valley Relays (2018). Soccer: Two-time varsity letter recipient. 2016 PAC Champions, District One qualifier. 2017 District One runner-up, State quarter-finalist.
Academic/Community Service: Ranked in Top 10% of Spring-Ford’s 2018 graduating class (4.0 GPA); Volunteer with YMCA Shooting Stars special needs sports team.
