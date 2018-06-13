Perkiomen Valley athletes sign national letters of intent

Perkiomen Valley High School hosted a massive signing day earlier this month, with 16 students committing to their respective colleges of choice. Among the signees were four football players, two soccer players, two basketball players, two swimmers, two track athletes, two softball players, a golfer and a lacrosse player.
