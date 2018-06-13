Girls Lacrosse: Final Delco stat leaders

(Based on games reported to the Daily Times; for questions or corrections, email mdegeorge@delcotimes.com).
Goals
Hannah Seifried, Sacred Heart 83
Katie Crager, Episcopal Academy 82
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 77
Dana Carlson, Springfield 73
Danielle Santora, Sacred Heart 67
Regan Nealon, Garnet Valley 63
Grace Harding, Penncrest 62
Olivia Little, Springfield 59
Morgan Reed, Interboro 59
Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy 58
Emily Wills, Agnes Irwin 58
Keri Barnett, Interboro 57
Hannah Gillespie, Notre Dame 54
Cate Cox, Radnor 53
Molly May, Radnor 53
Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley 50
Julianna George, Penncrest 50
Kamryn McNeal, Garnet Valley 49
Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy 48
Lindsey Fagan, Bonner & Prendergast 48
Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll 47
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin 47
Kaely Cristello, Marple Newtown 46
Gillian Brennan, Strath Haven 45
Sophie Haase, Strath Haven 45
Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 44
Sydney Wolfington, Agnes Irwin 44
Madi McKee, Garnet Valley 43
Carly Baillis, Penncrest 42
Kelly Coyle, Notre Dame 42
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 42
Carly Brosious, Bonner & Prendergast 40
Anna DiRita, Cardinal O’Hara 39
Nora Janzer, Haverford 39
Logan O’Donnell, Penncrest 39
Haley Adam, Ridley 38
Kenna Kaut, Penncrest 38
Maggie Blemings, Upper Darby 37
Rachel Doubet, Bonner & Prendergast 37
Alex Hark, Agnes Irwin 37
Kathryn Toohey, Garnet Valley 37
Julie Schickling, Springfield 36
Claire Gola, Notre Dame 35
Ally Marino, Episcopal Academy 35
Rachel Smith, Ridley 35
Rachel Familetti, Cardinal O’Hara 34
Amber Germer, Archbishop Carroll 34
Willa Hetznecker, Haverford 34
Olivia Memenger, Strath Haven 34
Riley Street, Academy Park 34
Cam Faith, Garnet Valley 33
Julia Feraiolo, Cardinal O’Hara 33
Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin 32
Erin Gormley, Springfield 30
Kacy Hogarth, Agnes Irwin 30
Julianne Carey, Agnes Irwin 29
Georgie Gorelick, Notre Dame 29
Sadie King, Penncrest 28
Tori DiCarlo, Radnor 27
Sydney Zimmerman, Ridley 27
Margot Hotham, Strath Haven 26
Anna Brown, Sun Valley 25
Paige Dorwart, Interboro 25
Shayna Flory, Academy Park 25
Monica Lebaudy, Delco Christian 25
Reilly Morgan, Haverford 25
Corrinne Stratton, Ridley 25
Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy 25
Alex Cabahug-Almonte, Archbishop Carroll 24
Sydney D’Orsogna, Archbishop Carroll 24
Mikayla Dever, Notre Dame 24
Daly Ewing, Bonner & Prendergast 24
Mia George, Penncrest 24
Assists
Cate Cox, Radnor 59
Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy 48
Kamryn McNeal, Garnet Valley 38
Kelly Coyle, Notre Dame 34
Kara Nealon, Garnet Valley 34
Marissa Mullan, Interboro 30
Olivia Little, Springfield 29
Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 29
Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll 27
Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy 26
Julianna George, Penncrest 26
Amber Germer, Archbishop Carroll 26
Alex Hark, Agnes Irwin 24
Kacy Hogarth, Agnes Irwin 24
Alex Cabahug-Almonte, Archbishop Carroll 23
Morgan Reed, Interboro 23
Olivia Memenger, Strath Haven 22
Madison Henry, Archbishop Carroll 21
Danielle Santora, Sacred Heart 21
Carly Brosious, Bonner & Prendergast 20
Mikayla Dever, Notre Dame 20
Cat Belveal, Radnor 18
Maggie Blemings, Upper Darby 18
Gillian Brennan, Strath Haven 18
Grace Harding, Penncrest 18
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 18
Sydney Wolfington, Agnes Irwin 18
Maeve Finnegan, Bonner & Prendergast 17
Molly May, Radnor 17
Madi McKee, Garnet Valley 17
Hannah Seifried, Sacred Heart 17
Carly Baillis, Penncrest 16
Keri Barnett, Interboro 16
Kenna Kaut, Penncrest 16
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 16
Rachel Doubet, Bonner & Prendergast 15
Ally Marino, Episcopal Academy 15
Caroline Burt, Episcopal Academy 14
Dana Carlson, Springfield 14
Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley 14
Hannah Gillespie, Notre Dame 14
Claire Gola, Notre Dame 14
Paige Kostack, Marple Newtown 14
Maggie O’Brien, Notre Dame 14
Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin 14
Willa Hetznecker, Haverford 13
Sadie King, Penncrest 13
Logan O’Donnell, Penncrest 13
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin 13
Anna Brown, Sun Valley 12
Points
Cate Cox, Radnor 112
Hannah Seifried, Sacred Heart 100
Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy 96
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 95
Katie Crager, Episcopal Academy 92
Olivia Little, Springfield 88
Danielle Santora, Sacred Heart 88
Dana Carlson, Springfield 87
Kamryn McNeal, Garnet Valley 87
Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy 84
Morgan Reed, Interboro 82
Grace Harding, Penncrest 80
Kelly Coyle, Notre Dame 76
Julianna George, Penncrest 76
Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll 74
Keri Barnett, Interboro 73
Regan Nealon, Garnet Valley 73
Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 73
Molly May, Radnor 70
Hannah Gillespie, Notre Dame 68
Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley 64
Emily Wills, Agnes Irwin 64
Gillian Brennan, Strath Haven 62
Sydney Wolfington, Agnes Irwin 62
Alex Hark, Agnes Irwin 61
Carly Brosious, Bonner & Prendergast 60
Madi McKee, Garnet Valley 60
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin 60
Carly Baillis, Penncrest 58
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 58
Lindsey Fagan, Bonner & Prendergast 57
Kaely Cristello, Marple Newtown 56
Olivia Memenger, Strath Haven 56
Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin 56
Maggie Blemings, Upper Darby 55
Kacy Hogarth, Agnes Irwin 54
Kenna Kaut, Penncrest 54
Sophie Haase, Strath Haven 53
Rachel Doubet, Bonner & Prendergast 52
Logan O’Donnell, Penncrest 52
Amber Germer, Archbishop Carroll 50
Nora Janzer, Haverford 50
Ally Marino, Episcopal Academy 50
Marissa Mullan, Interboro 50
Kara Nealon, Garnet Valley 50
Claire Gola, Notre Dame 49
Alex Cabahug-Almonte, Archbishop Carroll 47
Willa Hetznecker, Haverford 47
Kathryn Toohey, Garnet Valley 47
Anna DiRita, Cardinal O’Hara 45
Mikayla Dever, Notre Dame 44
Rachel Smith, Ridley 44
Haley Adam, Ridley 41
Cam Faith, Garnet Valley 41
Sadie King, Penncrest 41
Madison Henry, Archbishop Carroll 40
Julie Schickling, Springfield 40
Georgie Gorelick, Notre Dame 39
Erin Gormley, Springfield 39
Anna Brown, Sun Valley 37
Julie Feraiolo, Cardinal O’Hara 37
Cat Belveal, Radnor 36
Julianne Carey, Agnes Irwin 36
Maggie O’Brien, Notre Dame 36
Paige Dorwart, Interboro 35
Rachel Familetti, Cardinal O’Hara 35
Riley Street, Academy Park 35
Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy 34
Tori DiCarlo, Radnor 33
Sydney D’Orsogna, Archbishop Carroll 32
Margot Hotham, Strath Haven 32
Reilly Morgan, Haverford 31
Olivia Tuma, Episcopal Academy 31
Mia George, Penncrest 30
Paige Kostack, Marple Newtown 30
