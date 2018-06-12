Radnor High School Ultimate Frisbee teams win pair of state titles

Radnor High School’s boys and girls Ultimate Frisbee teams each took home a 2018 Pennsylvania High School State Championship in Pittsburgh over Memorial Day weekend. This year marks the first time in the program’s history that the teams won the championship simultaneously.

The seventh-seeded Radnor boys’ team defeated beat No. 1 seed Pennsbury in the quarterfinals, fifth seeded Haverford in the semifinals and No. 2 seed North Allegheny in the championship game to earn the state title for the second straight year and the third time in the program’s history. The Radnor boys’ team is currently ranked No. 17 nationally, according to Ultiworld.com.

The members of the Radnor High School boys ultimate frisbee team are: Justin Calica, Neal Chan, Will Dawson, Will Dickson, Shane Donaher, Andrew Doughan, AJ Engelhard, Etienne Falquet, Sylvain Falquet, Jonah Farber, Charlie Frick, Niles Huang, Henry Ing, Marshal Lian, Ryan Low, Scott Massey, Jack Masterson, Adrienne Philardeau-Planche, Sam Schulz, Alex Storrer, Aaron Tachau and Patrick Walker. The team is coached by Mark “Nacho” Carnacchio.

The third-seeded Radnor girls team defeated top seed Lower Merion in the finals to win their state championship, the second in the program’s history. The team is currently ranked No. 23 nationally, according to Ultiworld.com.

The members of the Radnor High School girls ultimate frisbee team are: Anya Chan, Lisha Chen, Maya D’Mello, Layne Dodge, Sheldon Ennis, Claire Fukuchi, Jillian Gorman, Baylee Huang, Stephanie Huang, Tess Killian, Milena Korzekwa, Amanda Magen, Lacey Robinson, Lauren Shin and Carina Vale. The team is coached by Amanda Cornfeld and Michael Gentil.

The Radnor Ultimate Frisbee (RUF) Club was founded in fall 2006 by Brett Schlesinger (Radnor High School Class of 2009) and his mother, Dr. Susan Schlesinger. The Club is currently run by parents, coaches and players, and headed by a parent board. To learn more about Radnor Ultimate, visit www.RadnorUF.com.