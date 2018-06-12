Name: Dan Stofko
High School: Owen J. Roberts
College Selection: Albright College
Sport: Baseball
Position: Pitcher
Club Affiliation: Norchester American Legion
Anticipated Major: Business Marketing
Parents: Matt and Kathleen Stofko
Other Schools Considered: Penn State Berks
Major Athletic Honors: Owen J. Roberts: 2018 Team MVP. Norchester: Two-time Berks Legion Champions; Named to 2017 Berks Legion Underclassmen Team.
Academic/Community Service: Norchester Summer Camp counseler
Owen J. Roberts' Dan Stofko commits to Albright College
