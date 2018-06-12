Connect with us

Owen J. Roberts’ Dan Stofko commits to Albright College

Name: Dan Stofko

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Albright College

Sport: Baseball

Position: Pitcher

Club Affiliation: Norchester American Legion

Anticipated Major: Business Marketing

Parents: Matt and Kathleen Stofko

Other Schools Considered: Penn State Berks

Major Athletic Honors: Owen J. Roberts: 2018 Team MVP. Norchester: Two-time Berks Legion Champions; Named to 2017 Berks Legion Underclassmen Team.

Academic/Community Service: Norchester Summer Camp counseler

Owen J. Roberts’ Dan Stofko delivers to the plate during a game earlier this spring. (Thomas Nash – Digital First Media)

