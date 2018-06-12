OJR’s King, Niness, Snyder, VanNatter sign to swim at next level

Four Owen J. Roberts High School swimmers recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers next year at the collegiate level. They are Ryan King (Susquehanna University), Carter Niness (Susquehanna University) Matt Snyder (Ursinus College) and Helena VanNatter (Lafayette College).

See below for all four swimmers’ signing information.

Name: Ryan King

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Susquehanna University

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: Backstroke/Freestyle

Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming

Anticipated Major: Undecided

Parents: Thomas and Mary King

Other Schools Considered: University of Scranton, West Chester University, Dickinson College

Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion; Two-time District One Championship qualifier.

Academic/Community Service: OJR High School Newspaper writer, Relay for Life volunteer, Junior Classical League member, Certified Lifeguard.

Name: Carter Niness

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Susquehanna University

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: Butterfly/Freestyle

Club Affiliation: Phoenixville Area YMCA

Anticipated Major: Business/Data Science

Parent: Claudine Niness

Other Schools Considered: Elizabethtown College

Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society

Name: Matt Snyder

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Ursinus College

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: Breaststroke/Individual Medley

Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming

Anticipated Major: Accounting/Finance

Parents: Mike and Suzy Snyder

Other Schools Considered: Drew University

Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion; Four-time District One Championship qualifier.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society, Student Government.

Name: Helena VanNatter

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Lafayette College

Sport: Women’s Swimming

Event: Mid-Distance/Distance Freestyle

Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming, Laurelwood

Anticipated Major: English

Parents: Charles and Lisa VanNatter

Other Schools Considered: Arcadie University, York College of PA

Major Athletic Honors: Three-time varsity letter recipient, 2017-2018 Academic All-American, Team Captain