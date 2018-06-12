OJR’s King, Niness, Snyder, VanNatter sign to swim at next level

Four Owen J. Roberts High School swimmers recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers next year at the collegiate level. They are Ryan King (Susquehanna University), Carter Niness (Susquehanna University) Matt Snyder (Ursinus College) and Helena VanNatter (Lafayette College).
See below for all four swimmers’ signing information.
Name: Ryan King
High School: Owen J. Roberts
College Selection: Susquehanna University
Sport: Men’s Swimming
Event: Backstroke/Freestyle
Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming
Anticipated Major: Undecided
Parents: Thomas and Mary King
Other Schools Considered: University of Scranton, West Chester University, Dickinson College
Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion; Two-time District One Championship qualifier.
Academic/Community Service: OJR High School Newspaper writer, Relay for Life volunteer, Junior Classical League member, Certified Lifeguard.
Name: Carter Niness
High School: Owen J. Roberts
College Selection: Susquehanna University
Sport: Men’s Swimming
Event: Butterfly/Freestyle
Club Affiliation: Phoenixville Area YMCA
Anticipated Major: Business/Data Science
Parent: Claudine Niness
Other Schools Considered: Elizabethtown College
Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion.
Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society
Name: Matt Snyder
High School: Owen J. Roberts
College Selection: Ursinus College
Sport: Men’s Swimming
Event: Breaststroke/Individual Medley
Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming
Anticipated Major: Accounting/Finance
Parents: Mike and Suzy Snyder
Other Schools Considered: Drew University
Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion; Four-time District One Championship qualifier.
Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society, Student Government.
Name: Helena VanNatter
High School: Owen J. Roberts
College Selection: Lafayette College
Sport: Women’s Swimming
Event: Mid-Distance/Distance Freestyle
Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming, Laurelwood
Anticipated Major: English
Parents: Charles and Lisa VanNatter
Other Schools Considered: Arcadie University, York College of PA
Major Athletic Honors: Three-time varsity letter recipient, 2017-2018 Academic All-American, Team Captain
