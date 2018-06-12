Connect with us

OJR’s King, Niness, Snyder, VanNatter sign to swim at next level

Four Owen J. Roberts High School swimmers recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers next year at the collegiate level. They are Ryan King (Susquehanna University), Carter Niness (Susquehanna University) Matt Snyder (Ursinus College) and Helena VanNatter (Lafayette College).

See below for all four swimmers’ signing information.

Owen J. Roberts’ Ryan King signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Susquehanna University. He is flanked by his parents, Mary and Thomas King, along with head coach Kevin Bott, standing. (Photo courtesy Owen J. Roberts athletics)

Name: Ryan King

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Susquehanna University

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: Backstroke/Freestyle

Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming

Anticipated Major: Undecided

Parents: Thomas and Mary King

Other Schools Considered: University of Scranton, West Chester University, Dickinson College

Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion; Two-time District One Championship qualifier.

Academic/Community Service: OJR High School Newspaper writer, Relay for Life volunteer, Junior Classical League member, Certified Lifeguard.

Owen J. Roberts’ Carter Niness signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Susquehanna University. He is flanked by his sister Mikayla and mother Claudine Niness. Standing are coaches Lindsay Staufenberg and Kevin Bott. (Photo courtesy Owen J. Roberts athletics)

Name: Carter Niness

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Susquehanna University

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: Butterfly/Freestyle

Club Affiliation: Phoenixville Area YMCA

Anticipated Major: Business/Data Science

Parent: Claudine Niness

Other Schools Considered: Elizabethtown College

Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society

Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Snyder signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Ursinus College. He is flanked by his parents, Suzy and Mike Snyder. Standing are coaches Lindsay Staufenberg and and Kevin Bott. (Photo courtesy Owen J. Roberts athletics)

Name: Matt Snyder

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Ursinus College

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: Breaststroke/Individual Medley

Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming

Anticipated Major: Accounting/Finance

Parents: Mike and Suzy Snyder

Other Schools Considered: Drew University

Major Athletic Honors: Four-time varsity letter recipient; Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference team champion; Four-time District One Championship qualifier.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society, Student Government.

Owen J. Roberts’ Helena VanNatter signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Lafayette College. She is flanked by her parents, Charles and Lisa VanNatter. Standing are coaches Kevin Bott and Lindsay Staufenberg. (Photo courtesy Owen J. Roberts athletics)

Name: Helena VanNatter

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College Selection: Lafayette College

Sport: Women’s Swimming

Event: Mid-Distance/Distance Freestyle

Club Affiliation: TOPS Swimming, Laurelwood

Anticipated Major: English

Parents: Charles and Lisa VanNatter

Other Schools Considered: Arcadie University, York College of PA

Major Athletic Honors: Three-time varsity letter recipient, 2017-2018 Academic All-American, Team Captain

