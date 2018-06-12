Connect with us

Spring Sports

Girls Track and Field: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its all-league girls track and field selections for the 2018 season on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the selections broken down by event into First and Second Teams along with Honorable Mention.

First Team

100m Hurdles Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr.
100m Amy Domenick Methacton Sr.
200m Amy Domenick Methacton Sr.
4x800m   Spring-Ford  
300m Hurdles Amy Domenick Methacton Sr.
1600m Mary Bernotas Owen J. Roberts Sr.
3200m Teagan Schein-Becker Perkiomen Valley Sr.
4x100m   Methacton  
400m Emily Adams Upper Merion Sr.
800m Mary Bernotas Owen J. Roberts Sr.
4x400m   Methacton  
Pole Vault Camaryn Rodriguez Methacton Jr.
High Jump Miazziah Rose Pottsgrove Sr.
Triple Jump Miazziah Rose Pottsgrove Sr.
Long Jump Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr.
Javelin Anna Myers Pottsgrove Sr.
Shot Put Caitlyn Stankina Perkiomen Valley So.
Discus Kayla Yacovone Boyertown Sr.

Second Team

100m Hurdles Jordan Sigler Spring-Ford Sr.
100m Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr.
200m Teliyah James Norristown So.
4x800m   Owen J. Roberts  
300m Hurdles Juliana Keenan Methacton So.
1600m Teagan Schein-Becker Perkiomen Valley Sr.
3200m Autumn Sands Owen J. Roberts Sr.
4x100m   Pottsgrove  
400m Aniyah Hoskins Pottstown So.
800m Julia Dorley Perkiomen Valley Sr.
4x400m   Spring-Ford  
Pole Vault Melissa Israel Spring-Ford Jr.
High Jump Zoe Earle Pottstown Fr.
Triple Jump Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr.
Long Jump Ally O’Connor Spring-Ford Sr.
Javelin Riley Kappenstein Phoenixville Sr.
Shot Put Dorian Philpot Perkiomen Valley Jr.
Discus Mary Sherpinsky Boyertown Sr.

Honorable Mention

100m Hurdles Kayleigh Durning Upper Perkiomen Sr.
100m Katelyn Evans Methacton So.
200m Katelyn Evans Methacton So.
4x800m  
Perkiomen Valley
  
300m Hurdles Hailey Strain Pottsgrove Fr.
1600m Veronica Sanchez Upper Merion So.
3200m Amber Strouse Upper Merion Sr.
4x100m   Pottstown  
400m Julie Byrne Methacton Sr.
800m Emily Smith Spring-Ford Jr.
4x400m  
Perkiomen Valley
  
Pole Vault Fallon Brown Methacton Sr.
High Jump Corinne Meyer Methacton So.
Triple Jump Corrin Ferrizzi Owen J. Roberts Sr.
Long Jump Corrin Ferrizzi Owen J. Roberts Sr.
Javelin Grace Ramsey Perkiomen Valley So.
Shot Put Jasmine Hamilton Phoenixville Jr.
Discus Brigitte Smith Spring-Ford Sr.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports