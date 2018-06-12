Girls Track and Field: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its all-league girls track and field selections for the 2018 season on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the selections broken down by event into First and Second Teams along with Honorable Mention.

First Team

100m Hurdles Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr. 100m Amy Domenick Methacton Sr. 200m Amy Domenick Methacton Sr. 4x800m Spring-Ford 300m Hurdles Amy Domenick Methacton Sr. 1600m Mary Bernotas Owen J. Roberts Sr. 3200m Teagan Schein-Becker Perkiomen Valley Sr. 4x100m Methacton 400m Emily Adams Upper Merion Sr. 800m Mary Bernotas Owen J. Roberts Sr. 4x400m Methacton Pole Vault Camaryn Rodriguez Methacton Jr. High Jump Miazziah Rose Pottsgrove Sr. Triple Jump Miazziah Rose Pottsgrove Sr. Long Jump Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr. Javelin Anna Myers Pottsgrove Sr. Shot Put Caitlyn Stankina Perkiomen Valley So. Discus Kayla Yacovone Boyertown Sr.

Second Team

100m Hurdles Jordan Sigler Spring-Ford Sr. 100m Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr. 200m Teliyah James Norristown So. 4x800m Owen J. Roberts 300m Hurdles Juliana Keenan Methacton So. 1600m Teagan Schein-Becker Perkiomen Valley Sr. 3200m Autumn Sands Owen J. Roberts Sr. 4x100m Pottsgrove 400m Aniyah Hoskins Pottstown So. 800m Julia Dorley Perkiomen Valley Sr. 4x400m Spring-Ford Pole Vault Melissa Israel Spring-Ford Jr. High Jump Zoe Earle Pottstown Fr. Triple Jump Christina Warren Perkiomen Valley Jr. Long Jump Ally O’Connor Spring-Ford Sr. Javelin Riley Kappenstein Phoenixville Sr. Shot Put Dorian Philpot Perkiomen Valley Jr. Discus Mary Sherpinsky Boyertown Sr.

Honorable Mention