Girls Track and Field: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its all-league girls track and field selections for the 2018 season on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the selections broken down by event into First and Second Teams along with Honorable Mention.
First Team
|100m Hurdles
|Christina Warren
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|100m
|Amy Domenick
|Methacton
|Sr.
|200m
|Amy Domenick
|Methacton
|Sr.
|4x800m
|Spring-Ford
|300m Hurdles
|Amy Domenick
|Methacton
|Sr.
|1600m
|Mary Bernotas
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|3200m
|Teagan Schein-Becker
|Perkiomen Valley
|Sr.
|4x100m
|Methacton
|400m
|Emily Adams
|Upper Merion
|Sr.
|800m
|Mary Bernotas
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|4x400m
|Methacton
|Pole Vault
|Camaryn Rodriguez
|Methacton
|Jr.
|High Jump
|Miazziah Rose
|Pottsgrove
|Sr.
|Triple Jump
|Miazziah Rose
|Pottsgrove
|Sr.
|Long Jump
|Christina Warren
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|Javelin
|Anna Myers
|Pottsgrove
|Sr.
|Shot Put
|Caitlyn Stankina
|Perkiomen Valley
|So.
|Discus
|Kayla Yacovone
|Boyertown
|Sr.
Second Team
|100m Hurdles
|Jordan Sigler
|Spring-Ford
|Sr.
|100m
|Christina Warren
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|200m
|Teliyah James
|Norristown
|So.
|4x800m
|Owen J. Roberts
|300m Hurdles
|Juliana Keenan
|Methacton
|So.
|1600m
|Teagan Schein-Becker
|Perkiomen Valley
|Sr.
|3200m
|Autumn Sands
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|4x100m
|Pottsgrove
|400m
|Aniyah Hoskins
|Pottstown
|So.
|800m
|Julia Dorley
|Perkiomen Valley
|Sr.
|4x400m
|Spring-Ford
|Pole Vault
|Melissa Israel
|Spring-Ford
|Jr.
|High Jump
|Zoe Earle
|Pottstown
|Fr.
|Triple Jump
|Christina Warren
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|Long Jump
|Ally O’Connor
|Spring-Ford
|Sr.
|Javelin
|Riley Kappenstein
|Phoenixville
|Sr.
|Shot Put
|Dorian Philpot
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|Discus
|Mary Sherpinsky
|Boyertown
|Sr.
Honorable Mention
|100m Hurdles
|Kayleigh Durning
|Upper Perkiomen
|Sr.
|100m
|Katelyn Evans
|Methacton
|So.
|200m
|Katelyn Evans
|Methacton
|So.
|4x800m
|
Perkiomen Valley
|300m Hurdles
|Hailey Strain
|Pottsgrove
|Fr.
|1600m
|Veronica Sanchez
|Upper Merion
|So.
|3200m
|Amber Strouse
|Upper Merion
|Sr.
|4x100m
|Pottstown
|400m
|Julie Byrne
|Methacton
|Sr.
|800m
|Emily Smith
|Spring-Ford
|Jr.
|4x400m
|
Perkiomen Valley
|Pole Vault
|Fallon Brown
|Methacton
|Sr.
|High Jump
|Corinne Meyer
|Methacton
|So.
|Triple Jump
|Corrin Ferrizzi
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|Long Jump
|Corrin Ferrizzi
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|Javelin
|Grace Ramsey
|Perkiomen Valley
|So.
|Shot Put
|Jasmine Hamilton
|Phoenixville
|Jr.
|Discus
|Brigitte Smith
|Spring-Ford
|Sr.
