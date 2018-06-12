Boys Track and Field: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its all-league boys track and field selections for the 2018 season on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the selections broken down by event into First and Second Teams along with Honorable Mention.
First Team
|100m Hurdles
|Alex Yablonski
|Methacton
|Sr.
|100m
|Jamison Moccia
|Boyertown
|So.
|200m
|Jamison Moccia
|Boyertown
|So.
|4x800m
|Spring-Ford
|300m Hurdles
|Chris Huber
|Methacton
|Sr.
|1600m
|Liam Conway
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|3200m
|Liam Conway
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|4x100m
|
Perkiomen Valley
|400m
|Sean O’Neill
|Phoenixville
|Sr.
|800m
|Liam Conway
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|4x400m
|Owen J. Roberts
|Pole Vault
|Alex Caballero
|Pottstown
|Sr.
|High Jump
|Ethan Michaels
|Boyertown
|So.
|Triple Jump
|Jacob Howard
|Pottstown
|Sr.
|Long Jump
|Jacob Howard
|Pottstown
|Sr.
|Javelin
|Seth Esterly
|Boyertown
|Sr.
|Shot Put
|Aidan Hayward
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
|Discus
|Patrick Maloney
|Methacton
|Sr.
Second Team
|100m Hurdles
|Scott Honicker
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
|100m
|Azeez Adedokun
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|200m
|Austin Montgomery
|Norristown
|So.
|4x800m
|Boyertown
|300m Hurdles
|Ryan Dao
|Perkiomen Valley
|Sr.
|1600m
|Kyle Malmstrom
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|3200m
|Jacob McKenna
|Spring-Ford
|Sr.
|4x100m
|Spring-Ford
|400m
|Frank Dalton
|Upper Merion
|Sr.
|800m
|Kyle Malmstrom
|Owen J. Roberts
|Sr.
|4x400m
|Boyertown
|Pole Vault
|Evan Hanney
|Upper Perkiomen
|Sr.
|High Jump
|Jacob Howard
|Pottstown
|Sr.
|Triple Jump
|Michael Ziegler
|Pottsgrove
|Sr.
|Long Jump
|Tyrese Reid
|Upper Perkiomen
|So.
|Javelin
|Chalmers Stroup
|Upper Perkiomen
|Jr.
|Shot Put
|Justin Adams
|Pottsgrove
|Jr.
|Discus
|Aidan Hayward
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
Honorable Mention
|100m Hurdles
|Chris Huber
|Methacton
|Sr.
|100m
|Tyrese Reid
|Upper Perkiomen
|So.
|200m
|Tyrese Reid
|Upper Perkiomen
|So.
|4x800m
|Methacton
|300m Hurdles
|Scott Honicker
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
|1600m
|Jacob McKenna
|Spring-Ford
|Sr.
|3200m
|Linus Blatz
|Owen J. Roberts
|Jr.
|4x100m
|Pottstown
|400m
|Isaac Gale
|Phoenixville
|Jr.
|800m
|Milan Sharma
|Spring-Ford
|Sr.
|4x400m
|
Perkiomen Valley
|Pole Vault
|Hunter Flack
|Upper Perkiomen
|Fr.
|High Jump
|Josh Clark
Andrew Bregman
|Methacton
|So.
|Triple Jump
|Chris Meehan
|Methacton
|Jr.
|Long Jump
|Anthony Brown
|Pottstown
|So.
|Javelin
|John Keenan
|Methacton
|Sr.
|Shot Put
|Jason Wagner
|Perkiomen Valley
|Jr.
|Discus
|Matthew Stuetz
|Boyertown
|Sr.
