Boys Track and Field: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its all-league boys track and field selections for the 2018 season on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the selections broken down by event into First and Second Teams along with Honorable Mention.

First Team

100m Hurdles Alex Yablonski Methacton Sr. 100m Jamison Moccia Boyertown So. 200m Jamison Moccia Boyertown So. 4x800m Spring-Ford 300m Hurdles Chris Huber Methacton Sr. 1600m Liam Conway Owen J. Roberts Sr. 3200m Liam Conway Owen J. Roberts Sr. 4x100m Perkiomen Valley 400m Sean O’Neill Phoenixville Sr. 800m Liam Conway Owen J. Roberts Sr. 4x400m Owen J. Roberts Pole Vault Alex Caballero Pottstown Sr. High Jump Ethan Michaels Boyertown So. Triple Jump Jacob Howard Pottstown Sr. Long Jump Jacob Howard Pottstown Sr. Javelin Seth Esterly Boyertown Sr. Shot Put Aidan Hayward Owen J. Roberts Jr. Discus Patrick Maloney Methacton Sr.

Second Team

100m Hurdles Scott Honicker Owen J. Roberts Jr. 100m Azeez Adedokun Perkiomen Valley Jr. 200m Austin Montgomery Norristown So. 4x800m Boyertown 300m Hurdles Ryan Dao Perkiomen Valley Sr. 1600m Kyle Malmstrom Owen J. Roberts Sr. 3200m Jacob McKenna Spring-Ford Sr. 4x100m Spring-Ford 400m Frank Dalton Upper Merion Sr. 800m Kyle Malmstrom Owen J. Roberts Sr. 4x400m Boyertown Pole Vault Evan Hanney Upper Perkiomen Sr. High Jump Jacob Howard Pottstown Sr. Triple Jump Michael Ziegler Pottsgrove Sr. Long Jump Tyrese Reid Upper Perkiomen So. Javelin Chalmers Stroup Upper Perkiomen Jr. Shot Put Justin Adams Pottsgrove Jr. Discus Aidan Hayward Owen J. Roberts Jr.

Honorable Mention