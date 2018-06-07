Springfield-Montco rocked by Holy Redeemer

In a PIAA 3A quarterfinal game, the District 1 champion Springfield-Montco High School softball squad couldn’t get past District 2 champion Holy Redeemer at Parkland High School on Thursday with a final score of 11-1 in five innings.

Highlighting the win for Holy Redeemer was pitcher Morgan Bienkowski, who was literally untouchable in the first four innings.

Bienkowski started the game on fire with 12 straight strikeouts to give Holy Redeemer the victory.

With no outs in the bottom of the fifth down 11-0, Spartan pitcher Hannah Seberick turned out to be the hero offensively as she ended Beinkowski’s perfect game bid with a single on a fly ball that landed in shallow centerfield.

The Spartans were starting to get a rally going in the fifth inning trying keep the game going into a sixth inning with runners on second and third base, but a strikeout ended the late rally thus sending Holy Redeemer to the PIAA 4A state semifinals on Monday.

In total, Beinkowski finished the game with a one-hitter and 14 total strikeouts, meaning all but one out for Springfield was a strikeout.

On a good note, the Springfield girls were having a fun time despite getting crushed in the state quarterfinal.

Head coach Josh Ringgold was thrilled with his team’s season and was proud of what his team has accomplished in 2018.

“We weren’t expected to be here,” said Ringgold. “Just to get here and to enjoy the moment, that’s what I really wanted the girls to do, just enjoy it.”

“It’s been 24 years since we have been in this spot,” added Ringgold. “The first thing I said to them was to have fun, play like we know how to play, and hopefully the result will be in our favor.”

Seberick received the loss on the mound despite throwing a complete game for the Spartans.

Holy Redeemer will now focus on the PIAA 4A semifinals on Monday, June 11 taking on District 11 champion North Schuykill.

With the loss, the Springfield-Montco softball team ends its historic season with a record of 11-6 and a district championship.

Holy Redeemer 11, Springfield 1 (5 inn.)

HR 2 4 1 3 1 11 13 1

SP 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1

WP: Bienkowski 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 K

LP: Sebenick 5.0 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Notable Hitters (Holy Redeemer):

Wren: 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Rajza: 3-for-3, 3 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI

Bienkowski: 2-for-3, 3B, 2B, 2 R

Notable Hitters (Springfield):

Sebenick: 1-for-2