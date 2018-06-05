Connect with us

Winter Sports

Boyertown’s Kylie Webb signs on with Salisbury University

High School: Boyertown

Position: Point/Shooting guard

Anticipated Major: Physical Therapy/Prosthetics

Parents: Donald and Karen Webb

Other Schools Considered: Lycoming University, Susquehanna University, King’s College

Major Athletic Honors: 2017-2018 All Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division/All-Area First Team Selection; 2016 All-Area Honorable Mention; 2016-2017 PAC/PIAA-6A Championship team member.

Academic/Community Service: Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Link Crew

