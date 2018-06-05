Connect with us

Boyertown’s Kaleigh Gallagher signs with Loyola Maryland

High School: Boyertown

Position: Forward

Club Affiliation: FC Pennsylvania

Anticipated Major: Media Communication

Parents: Stacy and Peter Gallagher

Other Schools Considered: University of New Hampshire, Florida Atlantic University, Monmouth University

Major Athletic Honors: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference/All-Area First Team Selection.

Academic/Community Service: Volunteer at Last Chance Ranch, Special Olympics Volunteer, GOT Soccer.

