Boyertown’s Kaleigh Gallagher signs with Loyola Maryland

High School: Boyertown
Position: Forward
Club Affiliation: FC Pennsylvania
Anticipated Major: Media Communication
Parents: Stacy and Peter Gallagher
Other Schools Considered: University of New Hampshire, Florida Atlantic University, Monmouth University
Major Athletic Honors: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference/All-Area First Team Selection.
Academic/Community Service: Volunteer at Last Chance Ranch, Special Olympics Volunteer, GOT Soccer.
