Baldwin School crew makes mark at season-end regattas

The Baldwin School crew team had some solid performances at the recent season-ending SRAA Nationals and the Stotesbury Cup.
Baldwin’s junior varsity quad of Jane Bai, Helen Klaes, Stephanie Hulme and Grace Kirwan advanced to the SRAA Nationals finals, where they finished fifth.
At Stotesbury, Baldwin’s Varsity 4 of seniors Julia Love, Tara McMahon, Hailey Barnett, and coxswain Caroline Sterman, accompanied by bow seat Helen Ji, finished sixth in the semifinal.
The junior quad of Jane Bai, Helen Klaes, Stephanie Hulme, and Grace Kirwan sought to take a spot on the Stotesbury Cup podium after their fourth-place finish at the City Championships. Battling challenging waves, wind, and a drizzling rain, Baldwin came up just one second short of the Shipley School’s sixth-place entry, finishing seventh.
Baldwin’s junior four (formerly known as “Baldwin’s novice four” of Emily Xiong, Erin Chang, Abigail Dubinski, and Berlyn Squillaro, coxed by Lindsey Brodsky) found themselves racing up a category at Stotesbury. Facing tough competition not only from local schools but also traveling teams, the novices finished 44th out of their 59 competitors, a promising finish considering the limited number of practices the crew had worked together for this event.
