Spring-Ford holds national signing day

Earlier this month, 11 Spring-Ford High School seniors signed on to continue their academic and athletic careers at their selected colleges. Among them were three basketball players, three swimmers, two lacrosse players, a football player, a golfer and a wrestler.
Men’s Basketball
Name: Austin Hokanson
High school: Spring-Ford
College selection: Gettysburg College
Sport: Basketball
Athletic honors: (2017) varsity letter, All-PAC first team, All-Area first team; (2018) varsity letter, All-PAC second team, PAC Citizenship award
Academic/community service: Honor roll (3.6 GPA); Spring-Ford youth basketball camps/league volunteer; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church member; Giant Food Stores associate.
Anticipated Major: Economics
Parents: Kristin and Keith Hokanson
Name: Nestor Diaz
High school: Spring-Ford
College selection: Delaware Valley College
Sport: Basketball
Athletic honors: three-time varsity letterwinner, All-PAC first team 2017-18
Anticipated major: Undecided
Parents: Nestor and Christina Diaz
Women’s Basketball
Name: Rachel Christman
High School: Spring-Ford
College: Elizabethtown College
Sport: Basketball
Athletic honors: varsity letterwinner 10th-12th grades; All-PAC second team (2017-18), team captain (2017-18)
Academic/community service: Distinguished Honor/Honor Roll, 3.7 GPA; Shooting Stars, Youth Basketball Games referee
Anticipated major: Occupational Therapy
Parents: Steve and Nancy Christman
Football
Name: Hunter McClain
High school: Spring-Ford
College selection: Alvernia University
Sport: Football
Athletic honors: Three-sport athlete (football, lacrosse, track & field); football – 2016 letterwinner; 2017 letterwinner, Vincent Di Paul Coaches Award.
Anticipated major: Athletic Training/Physical Therapy
Golf
Name: John Straub
High School: Spring-Ford
College selection: Mount St. Mary’s University
Sport: Golf
Athletic honors: 2017 All-PAC first team, PAC team champion; 2016 District 1 team champion; Philly Junior Golf Tour and Spring-Ford CC interclub match competitor; PAC tournament qualifier.
Academic/community service: Created non-profit Keystone Autism Golf Foundation in 2016 that hosts golf outing that raises funds for autism research at CHOP. Inaugural event raised nearly $4,000; Philadelphia Cricket Club caddy.
Parents: William and Joann Straub
Men’s Lacrosse
Name: Kyle Pettine
High School: Spring-Ford
College selection: Mount St. Mary’s University
Sport: Lacrosse
Athletic honors: Four-time PAC champion; (2015, 2016) varsity letter; (2017) All-PAC first team, All-Area second team, team captain; (2018) All-PAC first team, team captain.
Academic/community service: Spring-Ford lacrosse youth clinic volunteer
Anticipated major: Accounting
Women’s Lacrosse
Name: Gianna Crawford
High School: Spring-Ford
College selection: Widener University
Sport: Lacrosse
Athletic honors: (Lacrosse) 2018 varsity letterwinner, team captain
Academic/Community Service: Distinguished Honors (9th-12th grades), Stem Fair participant, Limerick Township Community Day Volunteer, Rose for Life Foundation, Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church member
Parents: James and Jackie Crawford
Men’s Swimming
Name: Carson Hilliard
High school: Spring-Ford
College selection: Bloomsburg University
Sport: Swimming
Athletic honors: (2014-15) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 100 backstroke; (2015-16) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 200 and 500 freestyle, All-PAC third team, 400 free relay; (2016-17) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 200 free and 100 back, All-PAC 2nd team – 400 free relay, 3rd team – 200 free; (2017-18) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 100 and 200 free, All-PAC first team – 200 freestyle, 400 free relay, second team – 200 free relay.
Academic/community service: Honor roll; Upper Main Line YMCA swim club, YMCA National Championships qualifier, TOPS Swimming.
Parents: Brian and Jill Hilliard
Name: Carson Huff
High school: Spring-Ford
College selection: Drexel Univeristy
Sport: Swimming
Athletic honors: (2014-15) Varsity letter, PIAA District 1 qualifier; (2015-16) Varsity letter, PIAA District 1 qualifier, All-PAC 1st Team 200 IM, 2nd team 200 free relay, 400 relay, 3rd team 100 backstroke; (2016-17) varsity letter, PIAA District 1 qualifier, All-PAC 1st team 100 backstroke, 2nd team 200 IM, 400 free relay; (2017-18) varsity letter, co-captain, PIAA Championships qualifier 100 backstroke; District 1 medalist and PAC champion 100 backstroke; All-PAC first team 100 back, 200 IM, 400 free relay, 2nd team 200 free relay.
Academic/service/club: Marching Band, Indoor Percussion, Symphonic Band; Upper Main Line YMCA swim club, YMCA National Championship Participant (three years), YMCA national champion 400 medley relay.
Anticipated major: Health Sciences Pre-PT
Parents: Greg and Jennifer Huff
Women’s Diving
Name: Molly Martin
High school: Spring-Ford
College selection: Sacred Heart University
Sport: Diving
Athletic honors: Diving – 2017-18 varsity letter, 2018 PAC Championships second place, District 1 qualifier; field hockey – 2014 junior varsity; track and field – 2015 long and triple jump; gymnastics – Regional qualifier 2012, 2013, 2017; YMCA Nationals 2015, 2016, 2017; team captain 2017/2018
Academic/community service: Distinguished Honor Roll; YMCA Gymnastics Program Aid, volunteer- All Abilities Trick or Treat, Unite For Her fundraising; West Chester Diving Club
Parents: Bill and Karen Martin
Wrestling
Name: Brandon Meredith
High School: Spring-Ford
College selection: Penn State University
Sport: Wrestling
Athletic honors: (2014-15) PAC tournament 2nd place, District 1 tournament 4th place, All-PAC second team; (2015-16) PAC tournament champion, District 1 tournament 3rd place, Regional tournament 1st place, PIAA Championships 4th place, All-PAC first team, All-District 1 and Pa. Academic first team; (2016-17) PAC tournament 2nd place, District 1 tournament 2nd place, Regional tournament 3rd place, All-PAC first team, All-District 1 and Pa. Academic 2nd team; (2017-18) PAC tournament 1st place, District 1 tournament 1st place, Regional tournament 3rd place, All-PAC first team, All-District 1 and Pa. Academic first team; 150 career wins, Spring-Ford all-time career wins leader. 2018 Awards Varsity Letter
Academic/community service: Distinguished honor roll; Grace Lutheran Church (Royersford) member.
Parents: Bud and Tina Meredith
