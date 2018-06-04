Connect with us

Spring-Ford holds national signing day

Earlier this month, 11 Spring-Ford High School seniors signed on to continue their academic and athletic careers at their selected colleges. Among them were three basketball players, three swimmers, two lacrosse players, a football player, a golfer and a wrestler.

Men’s Basketball

Spring-Ford’s Austin Hokanson, seated center, recently signed to continue his basketball career at Gettysburg College. He is pictured with his father, Keith Hokanson, seated left sister, Emma Hokanson, seated right, and Spring-Ford head coach Chris Talley, standing. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Austin Hokanson

High school: Spring-Ford

College selection: Gettysburg College

Sport: Basketball

Athletic honors: (2017) varsity letter, All-PAC first team, All-Area first team; (2018) varsity letter, All-PAC second team, PAC Citizenship award

Academic/community service: Honor roll (3.6 GPA); Spring-Ford youth basketball camps/league volunteer; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church member; Giant Food Stores associate.

Anticipated Major: Economics

Parents: Kristin and Keith Hokanson

Spring-Ford’s Nestor Diaz, seated center, recently signed to continue his basketball career at Delaware Valley University. He is pictured with his father, Nestor Diaz, seated left, mother, Christina Diaz, seated right; standing from left, sister, Isabella Diaz, and Spring-Ford head coach Chris Talley. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Nestor Diaz

High school: Spring-Ford

College selection: Delaware Valley College

Sport: Basketball

Athletic honors: three-time varsity letterwinner, All-PAC first team 2017-18

Anticipated major: Undecided

Parents: Nestor and Christina Diaz

Women’s Basketball

Spring-Ford’s Rachel Christman, seated center, recently signed to continue her basketball career at Elizabethtown College. She is pictured with her parents, seated, Nancy and Steve Christman; standing from left, Sandy Christman (grandmother), Jarred Christman (brother) and Spring-Ford head coach Mickey McDaniel. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Rachel Christman

High School: Spring-Ford

College: Elizabethtown College

Sport: Basketball

Athletic honors: varsity letterwinner 10th-12th grades; All-PAC second team (2017-18), team captain (2017-18)

Academic/community service: Distinguished Honor/Honor Roll, 3.7 GPA; Shooting Stars, Youth Basketball Games referee

Anticipated major: Occupational Therapy

Parents: Steve and Nancy Christman

Football

Spring-Ford’s Hunter McClain, seated center, recently signed to play football at Alvernia University. He is pictured with his parents George, left, and Shannon McClain, sister, Harley Spayd, and Spring-Ford head coach Chad Brubaker, standing. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)
Name: Hunter McClain

High school: Spring-Ford

College selection: Alvernia University

Sport: Football

Athletic honors: Three-sport athlete (football, lacrosse, track & field); football – 2016 letterwinner; 2017 letterwinner, Vincent Di Paul Coaches Award.

Anticipated major: Athletic Training/Physical Therapy

Golf

Spring-Ford’s John Straub, seated center, recently signed to continue his golf career at Mount St. Mary’s University. He is pictured with, seated,parents William and Jodi Straub; standing from left: William Straub Sr., grandfather, Colin Straub, brother, Juli Straub, sister, Kathy Straub, grandmother, Jeff Mast, Spring-Ford head coach. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: John Straub

High School: Spring-Ford

College selection: Mount St. Mary’s University

Sport: Golf

Athletic honors: 2017 All-PAC first team, PAC team champion; 2016 District 1 team champion; Philly Junior Golf Tour and Spring-Ford CC interclub match competitor; PAC tournament qualifier.

Academic/community service: Created non-profit Keystone Autism Golf Foundation in 2016 that hosts golf outing that raises funds for autism research at CHOP. Inaugural event raised nearly $4,000; Philadelphia Cricket Club caddy.

Parents: William and Joann Straub

Men’s Lacrosse

Spring-Ford’s Kyle Pettine, seated center, recently signed to continue his lacrosse career at Mount St. Mary’s. He is pictured with his mother, Kimberly Pettine, left, brother Collin Pettine, right, and Spring-Ford coach Kevin Donnelly, standing. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Kyle Pettine

High School: Spring-Ford

College selection: Mount St. Mary’s University

Sport: Lacrosse

Athletic honors: Four-time PAC champion; (2015, 2016) varsity letter; (2017) All-PAC first team, All-Area second team, team captain; (2018) All-PAC first team, team captain.

Academic/community service: Spring-Ford lacrosse youth clinic volunteer

Anticipated major: Accounting

Women’s Lacrosse

Spring-Ford’s Gianna Crawford recently signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Widener University. She is pictured with her parents Jackie, left, and Jim Crawford, right, and, standing, head coach Amy Short, left, and assistant coach Rose Ward. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Gianna Crawford

High School: Spring-Ford

College selection: Widener University

Sport: Lacrosse

Athletic honors: (Lacrosse) 2018 varsity letterwinner, team captain

Academic/Community Service: Distinguished Honors (9th-12th grades), Stem Fair participant, Limerick Township Community Day Volunteer, Rose for Life Foundation, Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church member

Parents: James and Jackie Crawford

Men’s Swimming

Spring-Ford’s Carson Hilliard recently signed to continue his swimming career at Bloomsburg University. He is pictured with his parents Jill, left, and Brian Hilliard, right; standing from left, S-F assistant coach Greg Huff, head coach Mark Agnew and sister Sydney Hilliard. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Carson Hilliard

High school: Spring-Ford

College selection: Bloomsburg University

Sport: Swimming

Athletic honors: (2014-15) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 100 backstroke; (2015-16) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 200 and 500 freestyle, All-PAC third team, 400 free relay; (2016-17) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 200 free and 100 back, All-PAC 2nd team – 400 free relay, 3rd team – 200 free; (2017-18) PIAA District 1 qualifier – 100 and 200 free, All-PAC first team – 200 freestyle, 400 free relay, second team – 200 free relay.

Academic/community service: Honor roll; Upper Main Line YMCA swim club, YMCA National Championships qualifier, TOPS Swimming.

Parents: Brian and Jill Hilliard

Spring-Ford’s Carson Huff, seated center, recently signed to continue his swimming career at Drexel University. He is pictured with Spring-Ford head coach Mark Agnew, left, and assistant Greg Huff. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Carson Huff

High school: Spring-Ford

College selection: Drexel Univeristy

Sport: Swimming

Athletic honors: (2014-15) Varsity letter, PIAA District 1 qualifier; (2015-16) Varsity letter, PIAA District 1 qualifier, All-PAC 1st Team 200 IM, 2nd team 200 free relay, 400 relay, 3rd team 100 backstroke; (2016-17) varsity letter, PIAA District 1 qualifier, All-PAC 1st team 100 backstroke, 2nd team 200 IM, 400 free relay; (2017-18) varsity letter, co-captain, PIAA Championships qualifier 100 backstroke; District 1 medalist and PAC champion 100 backstroke; All-PAC first team 100 back, 200 IM, 400 free relay, 2nd team 200 free relay.

Academic/service/club: Marching Band, Indoor Percussion, Symphonic Band; Upper Main Line YMCA swim club, YMCA National Championship Participant (three years), YMCA national champion 400 medley relay.

Anticipated major: Health Sciences Pre-PT

Parents: Greg and Jennifer Huff

Women’s Diving

Molly Martin, seated center, recently signed to continue her swimming career at Sacred Heart University. She is pictured with her parents Bill and Karen Martin; standing from left, Spring-Ford assistant Gregg Huff, head coach Mark Agnew, and sister Kylie Martin. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Molly Martin

High school: Spring-Ford

College selection: Sacred Heart University

Sport: Diving

Athletic honors: Diving – 2017-18 varsity letter, 2018 PAC Championships second place, District 1 qualifier; field hockey – 2014 junior varsity; track and field – 2015 long and triple jump; gymnastics – Regional qualifier 2012, 2013, 2017; YMCA Nationals 2015, 2016, 2017; team captain 2017/2018

Academic/community service: Distinguished Honor Roll; YMCA Gymnastics Program Aid, volunteer- All Abilities Trick or Treat, Unite For Her fundraising; West Chester Diving Club

Parents: Bill and Karen Martin

Wrestling

Spring-Ford’s Brandon Meredith, seated center, recently signed to wrestle at Penn State University. He is pictured with his parents Bud an Tina Meredith and Spring-Ford head coach Tim Seislove, standing. (Courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

Name: Brandon Meredith

High School: Spring-Ford

College selection: Penn State University

Sport: Wrestling

Athletic honors: (2014-15) PAC tournament 2nd place, District 1 tournament 4th place, All-PAC second team; (2015-16) PAC tournament champion, District 1 tournament 3rd place, Regional tournament 1st place, PIAA Championships 4th place, All-PAC first team, All-District 1 and Pa. Academic first team; (2016-17) PAC tournament 2nd place, District 1 tournament 2nd place, Regional tournament 3rd place, All-PAC first team, All-District 1 and Pa. Academic 2nd team; (2017-18) PAC tournament 1st place, District 1 tournament 1st place, Regional tournament 3rd place, All-PAC first team, All-District 1 and Pa. Academic first team; 150 career wins, Spring-Ford all-time career wins leader. 2018 Awards Varsity Letter

Academic/community service: Distinguished honor roll; Grace Lutheran Church (Royersford) member.

Parents: Bud and Tina Meredith

