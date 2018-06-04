Lower Moreland bounced by West Perry in PIAA-4A 1st round

EAST WHITELAND >> In its first-ever appearance in the PIAA 4A state tournament, the Lower Moreland baseball team fell 8-2 to District 3’s West Perry in the first round at Great Valley High School Monday.
With the loss, Lower Moreland ends its historic season after winning its first-ever District One championship.
West Perry struck first in the first inning with a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead.
The Lions eventually scored one in the bottom of the fourth when Connor Duddy crushed a solo home run over the left-field fence to trim the Mustang lead down to one run.
Lower Moreland did have the tying run at third with two outs in the same inning, but he was stranded on a ground ball from Brock Landes to shortstop.
West Perry didn’t take long to respond on the home run by hitting three runs in the top of the fifth inning to increase the lead to 5-1.
Lower Moreland got its second run on an error in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 5-2 in favor of West Perry.
West Perry eventually scored three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning with an inside-the-park home run from Darren Sutch.
Lower Moreland was set down in order in the bottom of the seventh to end its historic season.
Lower Moreland head coach Tony Martino was excited for his boys to finally reach the state playoffs.
“I told them they worked hard all season and did a great job,” said Martino. “I told the seniors that I was proud of them that they battled all year.”
“I told all the underclassmen that they got a taste of the state playoffs,” added Martino. “I hope they do the same thing next year tasting the state championships.”
With the win, the West Perry High earned its first state playoff win since 1996 and move on to the state quarterfinals on Thursday against Northwestern Lehigh.
With the loss, the Lower Moreland Lions ended an historic season with a district championship and a record of 16-5.
