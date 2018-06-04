Five Pottstown seniors sign to play at next level

Five Owen J. Roberts seniors recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their respective academic and athletic careers at the next level next year. Among the signees are three football players, a baseball player and a track and field/cross country runner.
Baseball
Name: Jimmy O’Donnell
High School: Pottstown High School
College Choice: East Stroudsburg University
Athletic Honors: Two-year varsity starter, 2017 City County 19u League All-Star
College Major: Sports Management
Parents: Jim and Penny O’Donnell
Football
Name: Aaron Diamond
High School: Pottstown High School
College Choice: Ursinus College
Major Athletic Honors: (Football) 2016 Frontier Division – Second Team Defensive Back; (Basketball) 2016-17 Frontier Division Second Team
College Major: Marketing
Parents: Steven and Wendy Diamond
Name: Jamal Adams
High School: Pottstown High School
College Choice: Lebanon Valley College
Sport: Football
Major Athletic Honors: 2016 – Frontier Division second team defensive back; 2017 – Frontier Division first team receiver, second team defensive back
College Major: Education
Parents: Tammy Moore and Jamal Adams Sr.
Name: Owen Morton
High School: Pottstown High School
College Choice: Alvernia University
Athletic Honors: (Football) Four-year varsity player, team captain (2017), 2017 PHS Offensive Player of The Year, over 1,000 yards passing; (Baseball) four-year varsity player, 2017 All-Area selection, 2016 & 2017 Keystone State Team and 2017 Legion Futures All Star.
College Major: Undecided
Parents: Kristin and Matt Morton
Track & Field/Cross Country
Name: Hailey Rae Christman
High School: Pottstown High School
College Choice: Delaware Valley University
Sport: Cross country and track & field
College Major: Media &Communications
Parents: Jennifer Levengood and Howard Levengood
