Five Pottstown seniors sign to play at next level

Five Owen J. Roberts seniors recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their respective academic and athletic careers at the next level next year. Among the signees are three football players, a baseball player and a track and field/cross country runner.

Baseball

Name: Jimmy O’Donnell

High School: Pottstown High School

College Choice: East Stroudsburg University

Athletic Honors: Two-year varsity starter, 2017 City County 19u League All-Star

College Major: Sports Management

Parents: Jim and Penny O’Donnell

Football

Name: Aaron Diamond

High School: Pottstown High School

College Choice: Ursinus College

Major Athletic Honors: (Football) 2016 Frontier Division – Second Team Defensive Back; (Basketball) 2016-17 Frontier Division Second Team

College Major: Marketing

Parents: Steven and Wendy Diamond

Name: Jamal Adams

High School: Pottstown High School

College Choice: Lebanon Valley College

Sport: Football

Major Athletic Honors: 2016 – Frontier Division second team defensive back; 2017 – Frontier Division first team receiver, second team defensive back

College Major: Education

Parents: Tammy Moore and Jamal Adams Sr.

Name: Owen Morton

High School: Pottstown High School

College Choice: Alvernia University

Athletic Honors: (Football) Four-year varsity player, team captain (2017), 2017 PHS Offensive Player of The Year, over 1,000 yards passing; (Baseball) four-year varsity player, 2017 All-Area selection, 2016 & 2017 Keystone State Team and 2017 Legion Futures All Star.

College Major: Undecided

Parents: Kristin and Matt Morton

Track & Field/Cross Country

Name: Hailey Rae Christman

High School: Pottstown High School

College Choice: Delaware Valley University

Sport: Cross country and track & field

College Major: Media &Communications

Parents: Jennifer Levengood and Howard Levengood