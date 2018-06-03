Connect with us

Softball

Suburban One League Continental 2018 Softball All-Conference Teams

North Penn's Emily Groarke slides into third base as Central Bucks South’s Tara Tumasz fields the throw during their game on Thursday, May 10, 2018. (Gene Walsh/Digital First Media)

First Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Kylie KenneyPitcherJuniorCentral Bucks South
Angelina SherbaPitcherSeniorCentral Bucks West
Skylar HengeveldCatcherSeniorPennridge
Morgan HenryFirst BaseJuniorPennridge
Tara HarperSecond BaseSeniorCentral Bucks East
Brianna KoonceThird BaseJuniorWilliam Tennent
Alex DeLeonShortstopSeniorCentral Bucks South
Audrey LaBouliereOutfieldSeniorCentral Bucks East
Alexa OrtmanOutfieldJuniorCentral Bucks South
Emily GroarkeOutfieldSeniorNorth Penn
Paige PaciollaDesignated PlayerSophomoreNorth Penn

Second Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Mady VolpePitcherFreshmanNorth Penn
Alex ScheelerPitcherSeniorSouderton
Maddie McShaneCatcherSeniorCentral Bucks South
Elia NameyFirst BaseJuniorNorth Penn
Katie HinesSecond BaseSophomoreCentral Bucks South
Jen KlepferThird BaseJuniorSouderton
Hailey AspinwallShortstopJuniorCentral Bucks East
Bri NeelyOutfieldSeniorSouderton
Kate ClarkOutfieldSeniorWilliam Tennent
Ali GouldOutfieldSeniorSouderton
Alina SkrzatDesignated PlayerJuniorSouderton

Third Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Kailyn BellPitcherSeniorPennridge
Kayla GallagherPitcherSophomoreCentral Bucks West
Julia PerezCatcherSeniorCentral Bucks West
Angelina SherbaFirst BaseSeniorCentral Bucks West
Jordan PietrzykoskiSecond BaseJuniorNorth Penn
Victoria JuckniewitzThird BaseSophomoreNorth Penn
Jamie BeerShortstopJuniorNorth Penn
Maddie RowleyOutfieldSophomoreCentral Bucks South
Madeline LeatherbarrowOutfieldJuniorCentral Bucks West
Julia KistlerOutfieldJuniorSouderton
Nicole PillaDesignated PlayerFreshmanCentral Bucks South

Honorable Mention

NamePositionGradeSchool
Giuliana RuscioPitcherSeniorCentral Bucks East
Mackenzie CleePitcherFreshmanWilliam Tennent
Alyssa CatronCatcherJuniorCentral Bucks East
Megan HamiltonFirst BaseJuniorSouderton
Cassidy HubmasterSecond BaseSeniorWilliam Tennent
Stephanie KuhnsThird BaseJuniorCentral Bucks East
Kiley WatsonShortstopJuniorPennridge
Samantha TraffordShortstopSeniorCentral Bucks West
Courtney NealOutfieldJuniorNorth Penn
Caitlyn MitrosOutfieldJuniorWilliam Tennent
Amanda PlocharskiOutfieldJuniorCentral Bucks East
Megan CurtisDesignated PlayerFreshmanWilliam Tennent

Sportsmanship Award: Pennridge.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Softball