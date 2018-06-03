Suburban One League Continental 2018 Softball All-Conference Teams

First Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Kylie Kenney
|Pitcher
|Junior
|Central Bucks South
|Angelina Sherba
|Pitcher
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Skylar Hengeveld
|Catcher
|Senior
|Pennridge
|Morgan Henry
|First Base
|Junior
|Pennridge
|Tara Harper
|Second Base
|Senior
|Central Bucks East
|Brianna Koonce
|Third Base
|Junior
|William Tennent
|Alex DeLeon
|Shortstop
|Senior
|Central Bucks South
|Audrey LaBouliere
|Outfield
|Senior
|Central Bucks East
|Alexa Ortman
|Outfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks South
|Emily Groarke
|Outfield
|Senior
|North Penn
|Paige Paciolla
|Designated Player
|Sophomore
|North Penn
Second Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Mady Volpe
|Pitcher
|Freshman
|North Penn
|Alex Scheeler
|Pitcher
|Senior
|Souderton
|Maddie McShane
|Catcher
|Senior
|Central Bucks South
|Elia Namey
|First Base
|Junior
|North Penn
|Katie Hines
|Second Base
|Sophomore
|Central Bucks South
|Jen Klepfer
|Third Base
|Junior
|Souderton
|Hailey Aspinwall
|Shortstop
|Junior
|Central Bucks East
|Bri Neely
|Outfield
|Senior
|Souderton
|Kate Clark
|Outfield
|Senior
|William Tennent
|Ali Gould
|Outfield
|Senior
|Souderton
|Alina Skrzat
|Designated Player
|Junior
|Souderton
Third Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Kailyn Bell
|Pitcher
|Senior
|Pennridge
|Kayla Gallagher
|Pitcher
|Sophomore
|Central Bucks West
|Julia Perez
|Catcher
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Angelina Sherba
|First Base
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Jordan Pietrzykoski
|Second Base
|Junior
|North Penn
|Victoria Juckniewitz
|Third Base
|Sophomore
|North Penn
|Jamie Beer
|Shortstop
|Junior
|North Penn
|Maddie Rowley
|Outfield
|Sophomore
|Central Bucks South
|Madeline Leatherbarrow
|Outfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks West
|Julia Kistler
|Outfield
|Junior
|Souderton
|Nicole Pilla
|Designated Player
|Freshman
|Central Bucks South
Honorable Mention
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Giuliana Ruscio
|Pitcher
|Senior
|Central Bucks East
|Mackenzie Clee
|Pitcher
|Freshman
|William Tennent
|Alyssa Catron
|Catcher
|Junior
|Central Bucks East
|Megan Hamilton
|First Base
|Junior
|Souderton
|Cassidy Hubmaster
|Second Base
|Senior
|William Tennent
|Stephanie Kuhns
|Third Base
|Junior
|Central Bucks East
|Kiley Watson
|Shortstop
|Junior
|Pennridge
|Samantha Trafford
|Shortstop
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Courtney Neal
|Outfield
|Junior
|North Penn
|Caitlyn Mitros
|Outfield
|Junior
|William Tennent
|Amanda Plocharski
|Outfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks East
|Megan Curtis
|Designated Player
|Freshman
|William Tennent
Sportsmanship Award: Pennridge.
