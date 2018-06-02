Carroll bounces back to make history

The Archbishop Carroll baseball team was down after being blanked by La Salle in the Catholic League championship game a week ago would.

It wasn’t the loss that bothered the Patriots as much as the way they lost, in a 10-run, five-inning setback in which Carroll managed just three hits.

“That was so not us,” head coach Mike Costanzo said. “It was just one of those days where nothing went right.

What hurt even more is that Carroll won the regular-season meeting with the Explorers.

Fortunately for the Patriots, that loss did not bring their season to a close. They had a chance at redemption in the District 12 Class 5A championship game Friday, fittingly at La Salle, and took full advantage of the second chance.

The Patriots bounced back in a big way with a 15-0 romp over Boys Latin Charter.

“The great thing about baseball is that it tests you mentally,” Costanzo. “The kids came out with a great attitude this week. They really came to play.”

The Patriots (18-5) only needed three innings, thanks to the mercy rule to bounce back and make history. It was the first district title in program history and earned Carroll its first trip to the PIAA tournament. It will face Rustin, the third-place team out of District 1, in the opening round of the state tournament Monday (4 p.m.) back at La Salle.

“It’s a great milestone,” Costanzo said. “To be the first to do something at a such a great school with such a rich baseball tradition is just an awesome, awesome thing these kids did. It’s a lifelong memory that sticks with you. Hopefully we’re not done.”

Alex Cornell allowed one hit and fanned five in three innings to get the win. The junior righty had a lot of offensive support. The Patriots took advantage of nine hits, seven walks and three hit batters. Jake Kelchner led the way with two hits and three RBIs. He drove in Tyler Kehoe in the first inning for the winning run. Cole Chestnet added two hits and two RBIs. Carroll also stole eight bases.

“We told the kids, the object of the playoffs is to win your last time,” Costanzo said. “That’s our focus right now.”