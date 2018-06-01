Recent News
Spring Sports/ 4 mins ago
Baseball: All-Del Val League
FIRST TEAM Hunter Dorman-Academy Park-Infield Billy Martin-Academy Park-Infield Jared Dellipriscoli-Interboro-Outfield Dom Scrivano-Interboro-Outfield Mike Ventura-Interboro-Infield...
Football/ 3 hours ago
Valor Bowl photo gallery
Digital First Media/ 11 hours ago
Re-configured clock management has players out of step at Hero Bowl
MARPLE >> A running clock with 12-minute quarters was the new feature at the...
Fall Sports/ 11 hours ago
Offense is for kicks as Red Team all-stars squeeze by Blue Team at Hero Bowl
MARPLE >> Originally, Jack Coary of Springfield wasn’t on the Hero Bowl Red Team...
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Conestoga outslugs Downingtown East for third place in District 1
UWCHLAN >> The start of the 2018 baseball season was not kind to the...
Football/ 11 hours ago
At Valor Bowl, Ellis gives college-bound players some advice
WEST GOSHEN – They hit the two decade mark on Thursday at the Believe...
Softball/ 13 hours ago
Greaney helps North Penn top Garnet Valley in District 1-6A 3rd place game
TOWAMENCIN >> Amanda Greaney isn’t trying to hit home runs. But sometimes, when the...
Baseball/ 15 hours ago
Eliason makes amends, delivers Downingtown West a spot in PIAA 6A playoffs
CHESTER >> Tommy Eliason stepped into the batter’s box Thursday knowing he owed his...
Baseball/ 17 hours ago
Bensalem holds off Council Rock North for District 1 6A title
With one out in the top of the seventh inning and a pair of...
Softball/ 17 hours ago
Kenney leads No. 1 Central Bucks South to District 1-6A title
Central Bucks South rode the brilliant pitching of junior Kylie Kenney to the District...
Softball/ 19 hours ago
Faith Christian wins by forfeit, advances to states for second straight year
Faith Christian was packing up the bus on Thursday when the Lions got the...
Football/ 2 days ago
Francis to wrap up high school football career at 20th annual Valor Bowl
UWCHLAN – Dillon Estes remembers a bunch of times trying to tackle Avon Grove...