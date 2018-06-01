Conestoga outslugs Downingtown East for third place in District 1

UWCHLAN >> The start of the 2018 baseball season was not kind to the Conestoga Pioneers. But, a late season rush through the Central League and a hot start to the District 1 Class 6A playoffs have Conestoga on a winning note after Thursday’s 11-10 win in eight innings over Downingtown East.

The win gives the Pioneers third place in the district and a date Monday against either La Salle or Frankford at a time and place to be determined while Downingtown East will travel to play District 4 champion Williamsport on Monday.

Conestoga (16-7) pounded out 11 hits while the Cougars banged out 15, and the two squads combined to use nine pitchers in the affair. Conestoga senior Luke Czepial knocked in the winning run in the top of the eighth inning when he took a Connor Kalten pitch to right field for an RBI double, scoring Luke Borger, who had led off the inning with a single.

“We had some down moments early in the year,” Czepial said. “We just knew we had talent and we knew how hard we work in the offseason so we picked up our intensity and just went after teams. Sometimes you have to get hit in the face to come back and we did that. We beat North Penn in the first round and that gave us more confidence. And we won a close, playoff game today so we are ready for states.”

Conestoga took an early 5-0 lead after one inning on the Cougars (17-7). The Pioneers got two-run singles from Jacob Marcus and Jared Deluccia to break the game open. But, the Cougars came right back with one run in the bottom of the first and four more in the second inning as the onslaught was on.

Downingtown East scored in the first five innings as the Cougars pounded out 15 hits off two Conestoga pitchers, Cam Marcus and Owen Margolis. But, Conestoga coach Matt Diamond called on junior Brooks Rush in the bottom of the sixth inning and the flame throwing right hander shut down the potent cougars attack over the last three innings to pick up the win.

“Brooks did a great job shutting down a very good hitting team,” Diamond said. “It was really important for us to get him into playoff game action and he really came through. This team just decided midway through the season to come together as a team. We, as coaches, could not be more proud or happy to go on the field with these 23 kids. They are a great group and they do it for each other. They really embrace the team concept. Today was an important win for us to go into the state playoffs with momentum and it was good to see us win a close, hard fought game today.”

After Czeipal staked Conestoga to a 11-10 lead in the top of the inning, Rush went out for the bottom of the frame to get three very big outs. The Pioneers junior retired Joe Cestare on a fly ball to right for the first out. Connor Lynch worked the count to 3-2 and then popped out to third base. And the game ended when Rush struck out Matt Szepanski, who had three hits on the day.

“I don’t like going into states off two losses but I think the kids are focused,” Downingtown East coach Pete Susi said. “We really hit the ball well today and we wanted to use a lot of pitchers to get them playoff experience so I think we will be alright.”