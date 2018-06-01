Boys Tennis: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

|
FIRST TEAM
|1st singles
|Graham Light, Phoenixville
|Malchu Pascual, Spring-Ford
|2nd singles
|Adam Zhang, Methacton
|3rd singles
|Harsha Santhanam, Methacton
|First doubles
|Max Markowitz and Krishna Pillutla, Methacton
|Second doubles
|Amal Tyagi and Nathaniel Posner, Spring-Ford
|Aaron Zhang and Saket Gokhole, Methacton
|Nicholas DeLuca and Daniel So, Phoenixville
|Third doubles
|Eli Smith and Jeremy Wang, Methacton
|Colin Curatolo and Connor Brickman, Spring-Ford
|Eric Nascari and James Peterson, Phoenixville
|Fourth doubles
|Christopher Lambert and Siddhant Chavan, Spring-Ford
|
SECOND TEAM
|1st singles
|Krishna Suraesh, Methacton
|2nd singles
|Jason Sawicki, Owen J Roberts
|3rd singles
|Andrew Holmberg, Phoenixville
|First doubles
|Nicholas Moore and Benjamin D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford
|Fourth doubles
|Jonathan Ryu and Kaushik Snirath, Methacton
|
HONORABLE MENTION
|1st singles
|Jason Watts, Pottsgrove
|Jayden Mayer, Upper Merion
|2nd singles
|Nolan Schweitzer, Spring-Ford
|3rd singles
|Aditya Jain, Spring-Ford
|First doubles
|Joe Vaile and Luke Morris, Phoenixivlle
|Fourth doubles
|Josh Starczewski and Anthony DeLuca, Phoenixville
