Baseball

Baseball: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

FIRST TEAM

  
Liberty Division
  
Pitchers Zack Griffin, Methacton
  Tyler Strechay, Perkiomen Valley
Catcher Brandon Ernst, Spring-Ford
Infielders Dom Proietto, Norristown
  Brock Helverson, Perkiomen Valley
  Conor Smith, Methacton
  Demetrio Rodriguez, Methacton
Outfielders Chase Simmons, Spring-Ford
  Austyn Young-Levengood, Boyertown
  Benjamin Wilchacky, Spring-Ford
Designated hitter Mike Hohlfeld, Boyertown
   
Frontier Division
  
Pitcher Kevin Cushing, Phoenixville
  Trey Livingstone, Upper Perkiomen
Catcher Nick Opalkowski, Phoenixville
Infielders Luke Lebeau, Phoenixville
  Alex Stump, Pottsgrove
  Justin Wornham, Upper Perkiomen
  Jonathan Eyer, Upper Merion
Outfielders Mike Kelly, Pope John Paul II
  Bailey Delp, Pottsgrove
  Mike Hutchinson, Upper Merion
Designated hitter AJ Stento, Pope John Paul II
   

SECOND TEAM

  
Liberty Division
  
Pitchers Noah Kurtz, Boyertown
  Josh Dubost, Methacton
Catcher Mike Martin, Boyertown
Infielders Quinn Mason, Boyertown
  Patrick Jucker, Spring-Ford
  Mark McNelly, Spring-Ford
  Andrew Huang, Spring-Ford
Outfielders Kevin Trafford, Methacton
  Mitchell Peers, Boyertown
  Zachary Hollenbach, Perkiomen Valley
Designated hitter Kyle Bohannon, Perkiomen Valley
   
Frontier Division
  
Pitchers Logan Mabry, Pope John Paul II
  Quinn Danna, Phoenixville
Catcher Marc Clayton, Upper Merion
Infielders Devon Goryl, Phoenixville
  Matt Pinone, Pope John Paul II
  Anthony Swenda, Upper Merion
  Colt Narciso, Pope John Paul II
Outfielders Zane Alderfer, Pottsgrove
  Trip Shoemaker, Phoenixville
  Anthony Wiggins, Pottstown
Designated hitter Jon Miller, Phoenixville

* – The All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams are selected by the league’s coaches

