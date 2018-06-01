Baseball: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

|
FIRST TEAM
|
Liberty Division
|Pitchers
|Zack Griffin, Methacton
|Tyler Strechay, Perkiomen Valley
|Catcher
|Brandon Ernst, Spring-Ford
|Infielders
|Dom Proietto, Norristown
|Brock Helverson, Perkiomen Valley
|Conor Smith, Methacton
|Demetrio Rodriguez, Methacton
|Outfielders
|Chase Simmons, Spring-Ford
|Austyn Young-Levengood, Boyertown
|Benjamin Wilchacky, Spring-Ford
|Designated hitter
|Mike Hohlfeld, Boyertown
|
Frontier Division
|Pitcher
|Kevin Cushing, Phoenixville
|Trey Livingstone, Upper Perkiomen
|Catcher
|Nick Opalkowski, Phoenixville
|Infielders
|Luke Lebeau, Phoenixville
|Alex Stump, Pottsgrove
|Justin Wornham, Upper Perkiomen
|Jonathan Eyer, Upper Merion
|Outfielders
|Mike Kelly, Pope John Paul II
|Bailey Delp, Pottsgrove
|Mike Hutchinson, Upper Merion
|Designated hitter
|AJ Stento, Pope John Paul II
|
SECOND TEAM
|
Liberty Division
|Pitchers
|Noah Kurtz, Boyertown
|Josh Dubost, Methacton
|Catcher
|Mike Martin, Boyertown
|Infielders
|Quinn Mason, Boyertown
|Patrick Jucker, Spring-Ford
|Mark McNelly, Spring-Ford
|Andrew Huang, Spring-Ford
|Outfielders
|Kevin Trafford, Methacton
|Mitchell Peers, Boyertown
|Zachary Hollenbach, Perkiomen Valley
|Designated hitter
|Kyle Bohannon, Perkiomen Valley
|
Frontier Division
|Pitchers
|Logan Mabry, Pope John Paul II
|Quinn Danna, Phoenixville
|Catcher
|Marc Clayton, Upper Merion
|Infielders
|Devon Goryl, Phoenixville
|Matt Pinone, Pope John Paul II
|Anthony Swenda, Upper Merion
|Colt Narciso, Pope John Paul II
|Outfielders
|Zane Alderfer, Pottsgrove
|Trip Shoemaker, Phoenixville
|Anthony Wiggins, Pottstown
|Designated hitter
|Jon Miller, Phoenixville
* – The All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams are selected by the league’s coaches
