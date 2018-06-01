Connect with us

Baseball: All-Del Val League

FIRST TEAM

Hunter Dorman-Academy Park-Infield

Billy Martin-Academy Park-Infield

Jared Dellipriscoli-Interboro-Outfield

Dom Scrivano-Interboro-Outfield

Mike Ventura-Interboro-Infield

Andrew Rodriguez-Chichester-Pitcher/Infield

Brian Parker-Penn Wood-Catcher

Damian Thompson-Chichester-Outfield

Joe Renzi-Chichester-Utility

Chris Gonzalez-Chester-Infield

Jamil Brinson-Glen Mills-Outfield

SECOND TEAM

Mike Ranger -Penn Wood-Outfield

Nestor Torres-Chester-Infield

Tim Convery-Interboro-Pitcher/ OF

Marcus Williams-Chichester-OF/1B

Daniel Hockensmith-Glen Mills-Infield

Jason Riberio-Chichester-Infield

Hunter Killinen-Chichester-P/1B/Infield

Matt Thomas-Academy Park-Pitcher

Rob Long-Academy Park-OF

Colin Shields-Interboro-Infield

Noah Kiely-Interboro-Infield

HONORABLE MENTION

Academy Park: Barry Brown

Chester: Yariel Diaz, Gabe Marrero

Chichester: Anthony Caramanico, Zach Taylor

Glen Mills: Saun Peterson

Interboro: Aaron Stankiewicz, Gavy Stankiewicz

Penn Wood: Limir Garner

