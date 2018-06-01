Baseball: All-Del Val League

FIRST TEAM
Hunter Dorman-Academy Park-Infield
Billy Martin-Academy Park-Infield
Jared Dellipriscoli-Interboro-Outfield
Dom Scrivano-Interboro-Outfield
Mike Ventura-Interboro-Infield
Andrew Rodriguez-Chichester-Pitcher/Infield
Brian Parker-Penn Wood-Catcher
Damian Thompson-Chichester-Outfield
Joe Renzi-Chichester-Utility
Chris Gonzalez-Chester-Infield
Jamil Brinson-Glen Mills-Outfield
SECOND TEAM
Mike Ranger -Penn Wood-Outfield
Nestor Torres-Chester-Infield
Tim Convery-Interboro-Pitcher/ OF
Marcus Williams-Chichester-OF/1B
Daniel Hockensmith-Glen Mills-Infield
Jason Riberio-Chichester-Infield
Hunter Killinen-Chichester-P/1B/Infield
Matt Thomas-Academy Park-Pitcher
Rob Long-Academy Park-OF
Colin Shields-Interboro-Infield
Noah Kiely-Interboro-Infield
HONORABLE MENTION
Academy Park: Barry Brown
Chester: Yariel Diaz, Gabe Marrero
Chichester: Anthony Caramanico, Zach Taylor
Glen Mills: Saun Peterson
Interboro: Aaron Stankiewicz, Gavy Stankiewicz
Penn Wood: Limir Garner
