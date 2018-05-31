Kenney leads No. 1 Central Bucks South to District 1-6A title

Central Bucks South rode the brilliant pitching of junior Kylie Kenney to the District 1 Class 6A championship Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Council Rock North at Immaculata University.

Kenney hurled a four-hit shutout to cap the No. 1 seed’s dominant run through the district championships. The Titans allowed just one run in four tournament games. They will take on Neshaminy – the fifth-place finisher from District 1 after a 16-6 win over Conestoga Thursday – in the PIAA first round on Monday.

Similar to the 1-0 semifinal win over North Penn, Tara Tumasz was the hitting hero as her RBI single in the third inning delivered the game’s lone run.

Council Rock North made an impressive run as the No. 19 seed and got a strong performance from pitcher Lauren Begg in the losing cause. CR North will take on the District 11 runner-up (the loser of Parkland/Nazareth) in the PIAA first round on Monday, June 4 at a site and time to be determined.