Greaney helps North Penn top Garnet Valley in District 1-6A 3rd place game

TOWAMENCIN >> Amanda Greaney tied a North Penn softball single-season record for home runs with her three-run blast capping a four-run third inning as the fourth-seeded Knights finished the District 1-6A playoffs with a 5-3 win over visiting No. 15 Garnet Valley in the third place game Thursday afternoon.

“I saw it coming a little inside but not too far inside and I think I had two strikes on me. I saw the pitch I liked, I drove it,” Greaney said. “I wasn’t thinking hit a home run, I was just thinking, again, put a ball in play and a lot of times it just happened to go over.”

Greaney finished 2-for-2, starting the game with an RBI double to right in the bottom of the first, as North Penn (19-5) went out to a 5-0 lead to bounce back from getting shutout for the first time this season in Tuesday’s 1-0 semifinal loss to Central Bucks South.

“A lot of times, losing we view it as, it’s not a positive thing but we take it positively,” Greaney said. “We learn from our mistakes and we knew we didn’t come out with enough energy last time and so this time we really came out and did our stuff.”

#SOFTBALL: B3 @NPsoftball 5, Garnet Valley 0. Amanda Greaney belts a 3-run home run to left. pic.twitter.com/HF1CnOSP3p — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) May 31, 2018

Victoria Juckniewitz went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Mady Volpe struck out nine in a complete-game effort for the Knights, who in their first PIAA Tournament appearance since 2014 face District 12 champ Saint Hubert Monday at a site and time to be announced.

“There’s always a letdown. When you lose 1-0 to South and they were still upset about the play at the plate for that was called out-safe-out. They were down yesterday,” North Penn coach Rick Torresani said. “This shows their character by coming back and scoring five runs and then making sure they didn’t lose this game. So, it’s a lot of great effort, good senior leadership.”

Greaney three-run shot over the left-field fence in the third was the sophomore catcher’s seventh on the year, tying the mark set by current NP assistant coach Stephanie Kulp.

“My goal for the whole season is just to get to states and then just build of a that,” Greaney said. “If the home run record comes in in the mean time, then it just does.”

Lindsey Hunt provided Garnet Valley (16-9) with all of its runs when she belted a three-run home run to center in the sixth. But after a one-out single by Annie Bechtold two batters later, Volpe retired the next five Jaguars — striking out the side in the top of the seventh.

“We have a young team and when we’re down, it seems like the energy goes away a little bit,” Garnet Valley coach George White said. “And we just talked to them now after the game about we got to keep that energy up and throughout the whole game. We kept battling, they hit a nice three-run homer there to put them up 5-0 but I felt we were still in the game.

“Becca (Halford) pitched her butt off, she did a great job and then we battled back. We got a couple runners on, Lindsey hit a bomb and we’re right back in it. But too many strikeouts.”

Garnet Valley — which earned its first state berth since 2008 — faces District 2/4 subregional winner Hazleton Monday.

#SOFTBALL: @GVAthletics’s @L_hunt44 blasts a 3-run home run to center field to pull the Jaguars within 5-3 of North Penn T6. pic.twitter.com/N4oZiahbIU — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) May 31, 2018

Volpe, who took the loss in the semis despite taking a no-hitter into the sixth, picked up the victory in the circle Thursday, the freshman right-hander giving up three runs — all earned — on three hits and walked three.

“My changeup was working really well, my curveball was working — my backdoor curve,” Volpe said. “And just anything that Coach Torresani is just working. I know he always knows what I need to throw and stuff.”

Halford took the loss for GV, the righty allowing five runs — all earned — on seven hits. She walked one, hit one batter and struck out three.

In the top of the first, Garnet Valley threatened after Morgan Mesaros’ double to left center put runners on second and third with two outs. Volpe, however, struck out the next batter and did not allow another baserunner until Halford drew a one-out walk in the fifth.

“I just was not feeling the strike zone at all early on,” said Volpe, who also collected her first hit of the season with a single in the fourth. “I wasn’t really hitting my spots that well but then I came back and I just did my job.”

The Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Juckniewitz, who led off with single, scored on Greaney’s opposite-field double to right.

North Penn added its final four runs in the third. Courtney Neal was hit by a pitch and Juckniewitz single to put two on for Emily Groarke, who singled up the middle to plate Neal to make it 2-0. The next at-bat, Greaney extended the NP advantage to 5-0 with her three-run homer to left.

Garnet Valley made things interesting in the top of the sixth. After Diane Torregrossa began the inning with a walk, Kelly McLaughlin single to left. With two on and no outs, Hunt pulled the Jaguars to within 5-3 by connecting on a three-run homer to center.

Bechtold collected a one-out single but Volpe got a strike out and a pop out to first in foul territory to end the Jags’ rally. Volpe then shut the door with three straight strikeouts in the seventh.

North Penn 5, Garnet Valley 3

Garnet Valley 000 003 0 — 3 3 0

North Penn 104 000 x — 5 7 0

WP: Mady Volpe 7 IP 3 H 3 R 3 ER 3 BB 9 SO.

LP: Becca Halford 6 IP 7 H 5 R 5 ER 1 BB 3 SO 1 HB.

2B: GV-Morgan Mesaors; NP-Amanda Greaney, Jordan Pietrzykoski; HR: GV-Lindsey Hunt; NP-Greaney.

Garnet Valley: Hunt 1-3, 3 RBI, R.

North Penn: Greaney 2-2, 3 RBI, R; Victoria Juckniewitz 2-3, R.