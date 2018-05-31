Faith Christian wins by forfeit, advances to states for second straight year

Faith Christian was packing up the bus on Thursday when the Lions got the news that Maritime Academy had to forfeit the District 1/12 Regional Final.

As a result, Faith didn’t get to make the trip over to Archbishop Wood but will be making its second consecutive trip to states.

“Really wish we were playing (Thursday),” Lions coach Rod Blake said. “But these girls have more softball to play.”

In what was to be a rematch of last year’s regional final, won by Faith, Maritime was unable to field a complete team and was forced to forfeit.

The Lions will have a longer layoff heading into their states opener but did get an extra day of practice on Thursday.

“Getting ready to take the field now,” Blake said.

Picking up steam >> Faith advanced through districts with an overpowering 16-6 win over The Christian Academy in the first round, followed by a 6-2 win over Friends Select.

The Lions now get ready for a PIAA-A First Round game against the District Three Champion on Monday.

“The girls are excited,” Blake said. “We played some tough games to get here and the Bicentennial Athletic League is well-represented.”

In addition to its offense, which averaged 11 runs in its two district wins, Faith boasts the best pitching tandem in the BAL. The Lions can hand the ball to either Emily Blake or Madison Hausman with confidence.

It’s a nice collection of seniors leading the way.

“I hate to lose them,” coach Blake said.

Gabrielle Landis will play at Del-Val next year and Sam Firely heads to Eastern. Bryanna Hoover will continue her career at Lancaster Bible College.

And Myah Brown will not be playing next year but she heads to the University of Pittsburgh.

“I’m excited to see them continue their careers,” coach Blake said.