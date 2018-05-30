Connect with us

Softball: All-Central League

As selected by the coaches …

Position First Team Second Team  
Catcher Lindsey Hunt

Garnet Valley

JR

 Brooke Bender

Strath Haven

JR

  
Catcher Lexi Witmer

Upper Darby

JR

    
Pitcher Maya Hartman

Penncrest

SR

 Lauren Lofland

Conestoga Soph

  
Pitcher   Rebecca Sorrentino

Upper Darby

JR

  
Infield Katie Mayock

Conestoga

SR

 Anna Walsh

Harriton

JR

  
Infield Diane Torregrossa

Garnet Valley

JR

 Amber Moscoe

Haverford

JR

  
Infield Julia Eckels

Penncrest

SR

 Malia Calciano

Strath Haven

SR

  
Infield Audrey Rosenblum

Radnor

JR

    
Infield Ashley Shanks

Ridley

JR

    
Infield Jenna Casasanto

Springfield

JR

    
Outfield Claire Overton

Conestoga

Soph

 Audrey Shenk

Garnet Valley

JR

  
Outfield Ali Murphy

Haverford

JR

 Amanda Smith

Marple Newtown

Freshmen

  
Outfield Morgan Marchesani

Haverford

SR

 Brooke Jones

Upper Darby

SR

  
Outfield Caitlin Chambers

Springfield

JR

    
       
       

