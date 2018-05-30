Softball: All-Central League

As selected by the coaches …
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Catcher
|Lindsey Hunt
Garnet Valley
JR
|Brooke Bender
Strath Haven
JR
|Catcher
|Lexi Witmer
Upper Darby
JR
|Pitcher
|Maya Hartman
Penncrest
SR
|Lauren Lofland
Conestoga Soph
|Pitcher
|Rebecca Sorrentino
Upper Darby
JR
|Infield
|Katie Mayock
Conestoga
SR
|Anna Walsh
Harriton
JR
|Infield
|Diane Torregrossa
Garnet Valley
JR
|Amber Moscoe
Haverford
JR
|Infield
|Julia Eckels
Penncrest
SR
|Malia Calciano
Strath Haven
SR
|Infield
|Audrey Rosenblum
Radnor
JR
|Infield
|Ashley Shanks
Ridley
JR
|Infield
|Jenna Casasanto
Springfield
JR
|Outfield
|Claire Overton
Conestoga
Soph
|Audrey Shenk
Garnet Valley
JR
|Outfield
|Ali Murphy
Haverford
JR
|Amanda Smith
Marple Newtown
Freshmen
|Outfield
|Morgan Marchesani
Haverford
SR
|Brooke Jones
Upper Darby
SR
|Outfield
|Caitlin Chambers
Springfield
JR
