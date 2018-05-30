Lower Merion Basketball Reunion Weekend set for June 8-9

Ardmore >> Lower Merion High School alumni, friends and family are invited to join the Lower Merion Basketball Reunion Weekend June 8-9, celebrating the history of the program and honoring the LM 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

The Class of 2018 includes Ryan Brooks ’06, Garrett Williamson ’06, Dan Capkin ’05, Alai Nuualiitia ’98, Howie Lassoff ’74, Brad Long ’72, Tommy McDaniel ’68, Guy Stewart ’65 and Don Evans ’43.

Activities include:

– Alumni Night/Welcome Reception June 8 at 7 p.m. at Kelly’s, 1107 E. Lancaster Ave. Bryn Mawr (includes light dinner, beer and wine)

– Alumni Basketball Game June 9 at 11 a.m. in Lower Merion High School’s Bryant Gymnasium.

– Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner June 9 at 6 p.m. in the Lower Merion High School Aces Nation Atrium (includes bbq buffet dinner, keepsake program).

Proceeds benefit the Lower Merion Basketball Scholarship Fund.

For more information about the event, including bios of Hall of Fame Nominees, visit www.aceshoops.com or email aceshoops@gmail.com.

The Lower Merion Basketball 2018 Hall of Fame honorees are as follows:

Ryan Brooks ’06 >> Brooks led the Aces to two PIAA state title games (2005, 2006) and the 2006 PIAA state championship. He was second team All-State (2006), first team All Southeastern PA (2006), first team All Central League (2006) and first team All Main Line (2005, 2006). He scored 1,316 career points at Lower Merion, and earned a basketball scholarship to Temple University, where he was a three-year starter for the Owls and an All Atlantic 10 Second Team honoree as a senior. He helped lead the Owls to three NCAA tournament appearances, and is currently playing professionally in Germany.

Garrett Williamson ‘06 >> Williamson led the Aces to two PIAA state title games (2005, 2006) and the 2006 PIAA state championship. He was first team All-State (2006), second team All Southeastern PA (2006), first team All Central League (2005, 2006) and first team All Main Line (2005, 2006). He scored 1,346 career points at Lower Merion, and earned a basketball scholarship to St. Joseph’s University, where he was a three-year starter and All Atlantic Ten Defensive First Team honoree. He helped lead Hawks to two NCAA tournament appearances, and is currently playing professionally in Canada.

Dan Capkin ’05 >> Capkin led the 2005 “Believe” Aces to the PIAA state title game, hitting the game-winning shot in the state quarterfinals as the Aces beat three consecutive District champs en route to the finals. Was a two time All Central League first team honoree and top five area scorer as a junior, and a two-time first team All Main Line honoree. He scored 1,072 points in his Lower Merion career, and went on to star as four-year starter at Gettysburg College, becoming All American and one of the program’s all-time leading scorers.

Alai Nuualiitia ’98 >> A key member of three consecutive Central League championship squads and the 1996 state title team, he led the 1998 Aces to the Central League title. He was named Central League MVP and first team All Main Line during a stellar senior campaign in which he averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds. He went on to play at Brown University, where he was a four-year starter and three-time All-Ivy League honoree.

Howie Lassoff ’74 >> Lassoff helped lead Aces to the 1974 Central League finals and was named All Main Line honoree as a senior. He went on to play Division 1 basketball at American University, where he was a three-year starter and All-League honoree. He competed for 15 years internationally as member of Israeli National Team and professionally for Maccabi Tel Aviv, helping lead Tel Aviv to six Israeli League championships. He is a member of the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

Brad Long ’72 >> Long led the Aces to the 1972 Central League title and District finals. Behind Long, LM earned their first District playoff victories and first state playoff appearance in more than 25 years. He averaged more than 17 points and 10 rebounds per game over junior and senior seasons, leading Aces in scoring both seasons. Was a two-time first team All Central League and All Main Line selection and 1972 MVP.

Tommy McDaniel ’68 >> McDaniel averaged more than 28 points per game during his senior season, helping lead Aces to share of their first Central League title. A three-year starter and two-time first team All Central League and All Main Line selection, McDaniel was leading the area in scoring during his senior season until he suffered a season-ending injury in an automobile accident. Is widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of Ardmore basketball.

Guy Stewart ’65 >> Three-year starter who led Aces in scoring his junior and senior seasons, averaging more than 18 points per game. He tallied more than 700 points as a junior and was on pace to reach 1000-point plateau if not for a knee injury in the final months of his career. A two-time first team All Central League and All Main Line honoree, he went on to play Division I basketball at Delaware State.

Don Evans ’43 >> Led legendary Aces squad under Coach Bill Anderson to consecutive state titles in 1942 and 1943 as starting forward. A two-time All State honoree, including first team selection as senior (1943), he helped lead LM to consecutive District, regional and Suburban Conference titles and was the leading scorer in his senior campaign. Was first team All Suburban and All Eastern Pennsylvania as a junior and senior.