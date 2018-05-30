Girls Lacrosse: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

Connect with us

2017-2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Liberty Division Teams

1st Team        
Position Name   Grade School
Defense Katie Benton   11th Methacton
Attack Hannah Delahaye   10th Owen J. Roberts
Attack Amanda Diachynsky   11th Boyertown
Attack Kelsey Kilgallon   12th Owen J. Roberts
Attack Paige Tyson   11th Perkiomen Valley
Defense Kylie Cahill   12th Owen J. Roberts
Defense Kaleigh Gallagher   12th Boyertown
Defense Margaret Sell   11th Perkiomen Valley
Goalie Rachel O’Toole   10th Methacton
Midfield Julie Byrne   12th Methacton
Midfield Sydney Fox   12th Boyertown
Midfield Eloise Gebert   11th Owen J. Roberts
Midfield Kathryn Kelley   11th Perkiomen Valley
2nd Team        
Attack Ashley Dierolf   11th Boyertown
Attack Maddi Koury   10th Owen J. Roberts
Attack Ashley Schools   11th Norristown
Attack Mia Sheldon   10th Methacton
Attack Olivia Yeagle   11th Spring-Ford
Defense Cassandra Kidwell   12th Boyertown
Defense Mikayla Lynch   12th Spring-Ford
Defense Mary Pat McKenna   11th Spring-Ford
Defense Asia Swenk   12th Boyertown
Goalie Cayden Jarvis   10th Owen J. Roberts
Midfield Cassandra Marte   11th Spring-Ford
Midfield Sophia Murray   11th Owen J. Roberts
Midfield Danika Swech   12th Owen J. Roberts
Midfield Sidney Tornetta   10th Methacton

 

2017-2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Frontier Division Teams

First Team        
Position Name   Grade School
Attack Mary Michaud   10th Phoenixville
Attack Monica Rapchinski   12th Pope John Paul II
Defense Becca Lewis   12th Phoenixville
Goalie Charlotte Williamson   12th Pope John Paul II
Midfield Grace Cobaugh   12th Pope John Paul II
Midfield Hope Flack   12th Upper Perkiomen
Midfield Ameerah Green   11th Phoenixville
Midfield Julia Latoff   12th Pope John Paul II
Midfield Julia McLaughlin   10th Pope John Paul II
Midfield Quinn O’Malley   12th Upper Merion
Midfield Riley O’Malley   11th Upper Merion
Midfield Ebony Reddick   12th Pottstown
Midfield Da’zah Reguster   11th Pottstown
Midfield Molly Weygand   11th Upper Merion
Midfield Maddie White   10th Phoenixville
Second Team        
Attack Katie Baker   10th Phoenixville
Attack Ally Bonshock   10th Phoenixville
Attack Erika Boyer   12th Upper Perkiomen
Attack Elizabeth Fox   12th Upper Perkiomen
Attack Brooke Saylor   12th Pottsgrove
Attack Emily Williams   11th Pottsgrove
Defense Julie Cherneskie   11th Pope John Paul II
Defense Karli Friend   12th Upper Merion
Defense Jayla Holloway   11th Pottstown
Defense Maeve Riley   10th Pope John Paul II
Defense Lily White   10th Phoenixville
Defense Taylor Wismer   11th Upper Perkiomen
Goalie Reilly Owens   11th Pottstown
Midfield Aiyi Young   10th Upper Perkiomen

 

