Girls Lacrosse: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference teams

Pioneer Athletic Conference
2017-2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Liberty Division Teams
|1st Team
|Position
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Defense
|Katie Benton
|11th
|Methacton
|Attack
|Hannah Delahaye
|10th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Attack
|Amanda Diachynsky
|11th
|Boyertown
|Attack
|Kelsey Kilgallon
|12th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Attack
|Paige Tyson
|11th
|Perkiomen Valley
|Defense
|Kylie Cahill
|12th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Defense
|Kaleigh Gallagher
|12th
|Boyertown
|Defense
|Margaret Sell
|11th
|Perkiomen Valley
|Goalie
|Rachel O’Toole
|10th
|Methacton
|Midfield
|Julie Byrne
|12th
|Methacton
|Midfield
|Sydney Fox
|12th
|Boyertown
|Midfield
|Eloise Gebert
|11th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Midfield
|Kathryn Kelley
|11th
|Perkiomen Valley
|2nd Team
|Attack
|Ashley Dierolf
|11th
|Boyertown
|Attack
|Maddi Koury
|10th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Attack
|Ashley Schools
|11th
|Norristown
|Attack
|Mia Sheldon
|10th
|Methacton
|Attack
|Olivia Yeagle
|11th
|Spring-Ford
|Defense
|Cassandra Kidwell
|12th
|Boyertown
|Defense
|Mikayla Lynch
|12th
|Spring-Ford
|Defense
|Mary Pat McKenna
|11th
|Spring-Ford
|Defense
|Asia Swenk
|12th
|Boyertown
|Goalie
|Cayden Jarvis
|10th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Midfield
|Cassandra Marte
|11th
|Spring-Ford
|Midfield
|Sophia Murray
|11th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Midfield
|Danika Swech
|12th
|Owen J. Roberts
|Midfield
|Sidney Tornetta
|10th
|Methacton
2017-2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Frontier Division Teams
|First Team
|Position
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Attack
|Mary Michaud
|10th
|Phoenixville
|Attack
|Monica Rapchinski
|12th
|Pope John Paul II
|Defense
|Becca Lewis
|12th
|Phoenixville
|Goalie
|Charlotte Williamson
|12th
|Pope John Paul II
|Midfield
|Grace Cobaugh
|12th
|Pope John Paul II
|Midfield
|Hope Flack
|12th
|Upper Perkiomen
|Midfield
|Ameerah Green
|11th
|Phoenixville
|Midfield
|Julia Latoff
|12th
|Pope John Paul II
|Midfield
|Julia McLaughlin
|10th
|Pope John Paul II
|Midfield
|Quinn O’Malley
|12th
|Upper Merion
|Midfield
|Riley O’Malley
|11th
|Upper Merion
|Midfield
|Ebony Reddick
|12th
|Pottstown
|Midfield
|Da’zah Reguster
|11th
|Pottstown
|Midfield
|Molly Weygand
|11th
|Upper Merion
|Midfield
|Maddie White
|10th
|Phoenixville
|Second Team
|Attack
|Katie Baker
|10th
|Phoenixville
|Attack
|Ally Bonshock
|10th
|Phoenixville
|Attack
|Erika Boyer
|12th
|Upper Perkiomen
|Attack
|Elizabeth Fox
|12th
|Upper Perkiomen
|Attack
|Brooke Saylor
|12th
|Pottsgrove
|Attack
|Emily Williams
|11th
|Pottsgrove
|Defense
|Julie Cherneskie
|11th
|Pope John Paul II
|Defense
|Karli Friend
|12th
|Upper Merion
|Defense
|Jayla Holloway
|11th
|Pottstown
|Defense
|Maeve Riley
|10th
|Pope John Paul II
|Defense
|Lily White
|10th
|Phoenixville
|Defense
|Taylor Wismer
|11th
|Upper Perkiomen
|Goalie
|Reilly Owens
|11th
|Pottstown
|Midfield
|Aiyi Young
|10th
|Upper Perkiomen
