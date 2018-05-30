Carroll’s title defense off to flying start

Archbishop Carroll’s defense of the PIAA Class 3A title got off to just the right start Tuesday.
Carroll led by five at halftime and piled on eight second-half goals in a 15-3 win over District 1 fifth seed Downingtown West at Northeast High School in the first round.
Amber Germer led the way with five goals and four assists. Sydney D’Orsogna and Katie Detwiler added three goals and two assists apiece, while Alex Cabahug-Almonte paired a goal with three assists.
Rachel Matey led the way with six draw controls, and Detwiler added four DCs. Julia Dellaratta made six saves in goal for the Patriots (18-2), who advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals to take on Unionville. The Indians, the third seed from District 1, drubbed Easton, 24-7, Tuesday.
In the Class 2A Tournament:
Radnor 20, Wyoming Seminary 2 >> The reigning champs led by 10 goals at halftime and didn’t look back.
Ellie Mueller scored four goals to go with three assists, while Cate Cox paired three goals with four helpers. Kate Hartnett and Molly May each contributed two goals and two assists, while Cat Belveal and Tori DiCarlo netted twice apiece.
Radnor (18-5) next gets Gwynedd Mercy, the fourth seed from District 1 that handled District 12 champ Archbishop Wood, 16-5.
Penncrest 14, Saucon Valley 7 >> Carly Baillis piloted the Lions to the program’s first PIAA win with five goals and one assist. Sadie King added three goals, and Kenna Kaut paired two goals with two helpers.
Annalee Doyle and Grace Harding scored a goal and two assists each, and Corryn Gamber made eight saves for the Lions (19-4). Penncrest advances to the quarterfinals to tangle with District 1 champ Villa Maria, which coasted past Wyomissing, 16-4, Saturday.
