2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Lacrosse Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League girls lacrosse selections on Wednesday afternoon. Use the arrows to scroll through the selections, broken down by First and Second Teams.

First Team All-Liberty

Attack

Hannah Delahaye, Owen J. Roberts, So.

Boyertown’s Hannah Mitchell, right, Amanda Diachynsky, center, and Sydney Fox celebrate after Mitchell’s goal during the PAC girls lacrosse championship at Methacton. (Austin Hertzog – Digital First Media)

Amanda Diachynsky, Boyertown, Jr.

Kelsey Kilgallon, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Paige Tyson, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Midfield

Julie Byrne, Methacton, Sr.

Sydney Fox, Boyertown, Sr.

Eloise Gebert, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.

Kathryn Kelley, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Defense

Katy Benton, Methacton, Jr.

Kylie Cahill, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Kaleigh Gallagher, Boyertown, Sr.

Margaret Sell, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Goalie

Rachel O’Toole, Methacton, So.

