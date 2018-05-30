2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Lacrosse Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League girls lacrosse selections on Wednesday afternoon. Use the arrows to scroll through the selections, broken down by First and Second Teams.
First Team All-Liberty
Attack
Hannah Delahaye, Owen J. Roberts, So.
Amanda Diachynsky, Boyertown, Jr.
Kelsey Kilgallon, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Paige Tyson, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
Midfield
Julie Byrne, Methacton, Sr.
Sydney Fox, Boyertown, Sr.
Eloise Gebert, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.
Kathryn Kelley, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
Defense
Katy Benton, Methacton, Jr.
Kylie Cahill, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Kaleigh Gallagher, Boyertown, Sr.
Margaret Sell, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
Goalie
Rachel O’Toole, Methacton, So.
